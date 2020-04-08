Jim Carrey Battle Royale Has Twitter Arguing Over His Best Movies
Jim Carrey is still one of the most beloved actors working today. Fans on Twitter have begun to argue about his best movies on the platform as they sit at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jensen Karp asked people about which of his movies they would keep if they could only choose three. The pool of movies includes Ace Ventura, The Truman Show, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Th Cable Guy, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, Liar Liar, and Dumb and Dumber. Fair to say it was going to be hard for fans to choose from this list, even with some notable omissions.
A lot of people lamented the fact that The Mask didn’t make the cut. But, Ace Ventura was so popular among the responders that it began to trend on the platform even away from this initial post. (There were people reimagining the title character’s iconic look in Animal Crossing: New Horizons a few weeks ago.) So, it would make sense that the film would have some serious staying power. But, it’s interesting to think that in a lot of fans’ minds he’s still the actor from the 90s that encapsulated their childhoods. Well, his latest film, Sonic the Hedgehog, harnesses some of that nostalgia and brought him back to the kind of joy people associated with him. His costar shared how happy he was to reach the mountaintop again.
James Marsden told Cinemablend about working with the legend. He said, “It is such a good group of people and it was so much fun to see Jim [Carrey] enjoying himself again. I think this was his second-biggest opening weekend of all of his movies. I was kind of amazed at that statistic. He just had a big smile on his face and he was hugging everyone. It just felt like it was such a cool thing.”
You can only keep 3 pic.twitter.com/I7bMCQ6VMM— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) April 8, 2020
“I grew up, and I was in high school emulating him and watching him on In Living Color doing his thing,” Marsden added. “For him to take a little break from the business and come back with the Showtime show and then this. To chew the scenery with his amazing ways and just have fun doing it again was a real joy for me because he’s always been an inspiration. It was just fun to see. He’s just putting his arm around everyone and going, ‘Man, what a great ride. I can’t think of any better people to be experiencing this kind of success with.’”
What’s your favorite Carrey movie? Let us know in the comments! Check out the responses down below:
This is very tough
Eternal Sunshine, Cable Guy & Truman Show in that order, hard to ditch Liar Liar and Ace Ventura though. https://t.co/XEfJikrDYM— Liam Yorke (@DangerLiam) April 8, 2020
Solid list
Ace Ventura, The Truman Show & The Cable Guy https://t.co/LpegsvAy3z— j (@DaddyGanks) April 8, 2020
Cuban Pete
Dumb and Dumber, Ace Ventura, and an addition of The Mask.
One cannot neglect Cuban Pete, the king of the Rumba beat. Especially when he plays the Maracas... https://t.co/t7lHhKJSzF pic.twitter.com/DSGwSkEul1— J.D. Simkins (@simkinsjourno) April 8, 2020
Wow, people have a TON of thoughts
Ace Ventura, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and a time between The Grinch and Liar Liar. https://t.co/mFK4rv8QrY— Asian Zingg 🌺 (@JennaLedererer) April 8, 2020
Everybody love Ace Ventura
Ace Ventura # 2 Dumb And Dumber Truman Show— Stevevil (@Stevevil1) April 8, 2020
Good question?
Where's The number 23 ??— pua #김종현 (@jesuisgris) April 8, 2020
But I'll say Ace Ventura, Truman show and Eternal Sunshine of the spotless mind. https://t.co/ZIn6IhFmTv
Truth
Jim Carrey is so good in the Sonic movie, I’m just throwing that out there. It kind of makes me want an Ace Ventura 3. pic.twitter.com/pfLCS3yZSn— C.S. Evans (@ThatChrisEvans0) April 8, 2020
Only right answer
Eternal sunshine, ace ventura, & Truman show is the only right answer https://t.co/bWmx3ULcj2— Haley (@plastichaley) April 8, 2020
100%
Ace Ventura, Truman Show and the Grinch😤 https://t.co/1ctFI8LEWa— bryce (@BryceSouza) April 8, 2020
But are you though?
YALL PICKIN ACE VENTURA OVER THE MASK?!?! tffff https://t.co/UdnIOs7YYL— 𝒋. (@trillwillll2) April 8, 2020
The debate is raging rn
Ace Ventura Carrey is way funnier
Mask Carrey is more entertaining tho https://t.co/fQSf5Gix4f— Pod (@LAM0nt87) April 8, 2020
WOW. great point
You have the wrong Ace Ventura up there https://t.co/TJUVYzdpos— james anthony (@NapoleanBierce) April 8, 2020
Hot take!
Meh, anything other than Ace Ventura he isn't that great anyways.— Samuel Preston (@BigBadaBruce) April 8, 2020
Just love that dude anyways
Ace Ventura, Dumb & Dumber and Liar, Liar....my fav Jim Carrey period 😚 https://t.co/jAJhODoqmo— 💎coolchxck💎 (@coolchxck) April 8, 2020
Feeling sad is fine
Dumb and Dumber, Ace Ventura, & The Cable Guy. (Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind clear substitute if I want to feel sad) https://t.co/CwPIwCI9iN— Fizzy Bubblech (@evoshredder) April 8, 2020
4 of them!
Ace Ventura, Dumb & Dumber, Liar Liar. The Grinch would be 4th. https://t.co/FjrbXsiKNi— Matt_Ashford (@M_Ash_75) April 8, 2020
