Jim Carrey Battle Royale Has Twitter Arguing Over His Best Movies

Jim Carrey is still one of the most beloved actors working today. Fans on Twitter have begun to argue about his best movies on the platform as they sit at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jensen Karp asked people about which of his movies they would keep if they could only choose three. The pool of movies includes Ace Ventura, The Truman Show, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Th Cable Guy, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, Liar Liar, and Dumb and Dumber. Fair to say it was going to be hard for fans to choose from this list, even with some notable omissions.

A lot of people lamented the fact that The Mask didn’t make the cut. But, Ace Ventura was so popular among the responders that it began to trend on the platform even away from this initial post. (There were people reimagining the title character’s iconic look in Animal Crossing: New Horizons a few weeks ago.) So, it would make sense that the film would have some serious staying power. But, it’s interesting to think that in a lot of fans’ minds he’s still the actor from the 90s that encapsulated their childhoods. Well, his latest film, Sonic the Hedgehog, harnesses some of that nostalgia and brought him back to the kind of joy people associated with him. His costar shared how happy he was to reach the mountaintop again.

James Marsden told Cinemablend about working with the legend. He said, “It is such a good group of people and it was so much fun to see Jim [Carrey] enjoying himself again. I think this was his second-biggest opening weekend of all of his movies. I was kind of amazed at that statistic. He just had a big smile on his face and he was hugging everyone. It just felt like it was such a cool thing.”

You can only keep 3 pic.twitter.com/I7bMCQ6VMM — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) April 8, 2020

“I grew up, and I was in high school emulating him and watching him on In Living Color doing his thing,” Marsden added. “For him to take a little break from the business and come back with the Showtime show and then this. To chew the scenery with his amazing ways and just have fun doing it again was a real joy for me because he’s always been an inspiration. It was just fun to see. He’s just putting his arm around everyone and going, ‘Man, what a great ride. I can’t think of any better people to be experiencing this kind of success with.’”

