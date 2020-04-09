Hulu Really, Really Wants You to Watch Parasite

Bong Joon-ho's Parasite wasn't only one of the best-reviewed films of 2019, but it also won a significant amount of prestigious awards, including the Oscar for Best Picture. With the film not coming from a major studio, it didn't earn the same national distribution as many of the other films nominated at the Oscars, resulting in the film being somewhat under-seen by audiences. Now that the film has landed on the streaming service Hulu, fans are thrilled that it can be viewed by anyone with a subscription to the service, surely allowing the film to be seen by the large audiences it deserves.

Hulu's Twitter account made sure to plug that the film was on its service regularly, which also includes a playful prank to recommend the film on an individual basis.

Tell us the temperature in your town, and we’ll tell you what to watch. #LetHuluDecide — Hulu (@hulu) April 8, 2020

The account asked their followers to tell them what temperature it was in their town, and, despite a varied number of responses from audiences, Hulu recommended Parasite to everyone.

