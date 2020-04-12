Twitter Is Giving Classic Movies the Tiger King Treatment

Tiger King is all anyone's talking about. Twitter's been set ablaze with jokes about the series. The uncle you talk to twice a year has people in stitches on Facebook with a meme you've already seen ten times. It's already set a Netflix record for one of the most popular shows the streamer has ever had; in fact, no other series has been atop the platform's Top Ten list longer than the docuseries has.

The latest meme featuring the series is Twitter's #TigerKingAMovie trending topic. The premise is simple: take a movie (or show) you like and Tiger King-ify it somehow. The Hunt for Red October turns into The Hunt for Redneck October, so and so forth. Thousands of tweeters are now participating in the hashtag, so we've decided to round up some of the funniest — or, at the very least — most creative suggestions people have managed to craft.

You can see the Tiger King movie (and television) mashups people are creating below. What are some of the best memes you've seen come out of Tiger King? Think it over, then hit me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt with all the fire memes.