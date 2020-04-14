Disney+ Releases New Watch Lists Based on School Activities

As the period of home isolation continues, and people stream more content online than every before, folks are coming up with new and creative ways to figure out what to watch. Disney+ is trying to help with that by periodically releasing new watch lists, based things that people love that have nothing to do with the content itself. First, it was a series of lists based on your favorite places in Disneyland. This week, Disney+ has released another series of lists, now focusing on activities at school.

There aren't nearly as many lists in this new wave, which consists of four total. The Disney+ lists in this group are all modeled after parts of a normal school day that kids are no longer experiencing since they're stuck at home. The idea is that they can take their favorite part of school and decide what to watch based on that.

The four new categories are History 101, Science 101, Snack Time, and After School Activities. Basically everything on Disney+ that has to do with food is listed under the Snack Time category, while the High School Musical franchise and other titles about things that happen after the bell rings are found in the After School Activities section.

You can take a look at all four watch lists below, followed by the first wave of Disneyland-themed lists.