Disney Announces Massive Digital Movie Flash Sale

It's about to get a whole lot easier to expand your digital movie library, thanks to a massive sale from Disney. Beginning this week, Disney is running a slew of different promotions as a part of one on-going flash sale, making many of its popular movies available to purchase for $4.99. The sale sees movies broken up into different genre and theme categories, with each group getting its own sale period.

The entire sale kicked off on April 14th with a category called "Feel Good Movies". The films in the category include the likes of Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman, two of the biggest musical hits in recent memory. Both of those films are currently on sale for $4.99 on various digital platforms, but the sale will only remain until April 20th.

The other flash sale categories include Disney Princesses, Star Wars, Action Movies, Family Fun, and more. Remember, while most of these movies will be on sale for $4.99, Disney simply says that's the price they will start at. So when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker goes on sale digitally on May 4th, don't expect it to cost just five bucks.

A lot of Disney's original films are already streaming on Disney+, so some folks may not want to shell out to purchase them, even if they're only $5. But this sale also includes a lot of titles not available on the streaming service, like Die Hard, The Sandlot, The Mighty Ducks, Fight Club, Tombstone, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

You can take a look at the full list of the upcoming flash sales below, including the dates when they will be live and the movies that will be available.