Twitter Users Are Telling Stephen King Their Favorite Movie Lines

By Jamie Jirak

Folks are currently trying to stay busy as they self-isolate at home, and luckily we have social media to distract us from these trying times. Many people have taken to Twitter to ask fun questions ranging from "What movie meals would you like to eat?" to "How would you change a movie title to fit the quarantine?" The latest movie-related question to hit the site was posed by horror author Stephen King. The writer has been pretty active on social media lately, even sharing a hilarious Pennywise meme back when people started to panic buy household items. Now, King has taken to Twitter to ask people to share their favorite movie lines.

"What's your favorite movie line ever? I'm torn between 'We'll always have Paris' and 'You're gonna need a bigger boat.' (Quotes may or may not be exact.)," King tweeted. As you can see, the author kicked off the game with quotes from Casablanca and Jaws. Many people replied to the tweet, which led to a Twitter Moment. Before we share some of the best replies, you can check out King's original tweet below:

"Cinephiles are sharing some of their most cherished movie lines in response to a query from author Stephen King," Twitter wrote. You can check out some of the best responses below...

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Die Hard

Forrest Gump

Field of Dreams

Lord of the Rings: Return of the King

Toy Story

When Harry Met Sally

Psycho

The Terminator

Annie Hall

Repo Man

Slide 15

Harold and Maude

Star Wars

The Apartment/It's a Wonderful Life

Recently, Stephen King revealed that he changed some plot details of his new novel due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can read about the changes here

0comments

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

What's your favorite movie line? Tell us in the comments! 

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of