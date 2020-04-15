Twitter Users Are Telling Stephen King Their Favorite Movie Lines

Folks are currently trying to stay busy as they self-isolate at home, and luckily we have social media to distract us from these trying times. Many people have taken to Twitter to ask fun questions ranging from "What movie meals would you like to eat?" to "How would you change a movie title to fit the quarantine?" The latest movie-related question to hit the site was posed by horror author Stephen King. The writer has been pretty active on social media lately, even sharing a hilarious Pennywise meme back when people started to panic buy household items. Now, King has taken to Twitter to ask people to share their favorite movie lines.

"What's your favorite movie line ever? I'm torn between 'We'll always have Paris' and 'You're gonna need a bigger boat.' (Quotes may or may not be exact.)," King tweeted. As you can see, the author kicked off the game with quotes from Casablanca and Jaws. Many people replied to the tweet, which led to a Twitter Moment. Before we share some of the best replies, you can check out King's original tweet below:

What's your favorite movie line ever? I'm torn between "We'll always have Paris" and "You're gonna need a bigger boat." (Quotes may or may not be exact.) — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 14, 2020

"Cinephiles are sharing some of their most cherished movie lines in response to a query from author Stephen King," Twitter wrote. You can check out some of the best responses below...