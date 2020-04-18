Chris Hemsworth Shares Insane and Brutal Fight Scene From New Netflix Movie Extraction

✖

Chris Hemsworth keeps sharing clips from his upcoming Netflix movie and we can't get enough! Extraction, which is directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, is a military action thriller about a mercenary who is tasked with rescuing a crime lord's son. Earlier today, Hemsworth took to Twitter to share a video of an insane stunt that he didn't mind missing out on. It was also recently revealed that the film has a 12-minute continuous action scene, and Hemsworth's posts are further proving this movie is going to be action-packed. In a recent Instagram post, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes look at some of the movie's fight choreography, and it's wildly impressive.

“Little sneak peek of the insanely detailed fight choreography that our director @thesamhargrave put together and launched us into for Extraction,” Hemsworth wrote. You can check out the video, which features a side-by-side comparison of the fight choreography and what ends up in the film, in the post below:

Extraction is Hargrave's feature directorial debut, but he's no stranger to big budgets and action thrills, having served as the stunt coordinator and second unit director on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He was also Chris Evans' stunt double for multiple Marvel Studios films. In fact, Extraction is much more of a Marvel Cinematic reunion than folks may realize. The script was written by Endgame co-director Joe Russo, who is producing the film alongside his brother and directing partner Anthony Russo. Extraction also stars David Harbour and Derek Luke. The former is set to play Red Guardian in the upcoming Black Widow solo film, while the latter played Gabe Jones, one of the Howling Commandos in Captain America: The First Avenger.

In addition to Extraction, Hemsworth will soon be rejoining the MCU to play Thor once again in Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Hemsworth's character be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the Marvel franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie.

Extraction arrives on Netflix on April 24th.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.