Marvel Artist Imagines Bruce Campbell as X-Men Villain Mister Sinister in Doctor Strange 2

BossLogic has turned Bruce Campbell into X-Men villain Mister Sinister. BossLogic's latest piece comes after the news that Sam Raimi is going to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel Studios. Raimi and Campbell are longtime friends and collaborators going back to their work on Evil Dead. Campbell appeared as a ring announced in Raimi's first Spider-Man movie. Now Campbell says he wants to play a villain in the Doctor Strange sequel. Sinister isn't usually associated with Doctor Strange. Still, with the multiverse as the film's playground, who's to say a cameo appearance is out of the question?

Marvel fans love to fan cast their favorite actors as Marvel characters. For some reason, Mister Sinister is a favorite villain for fans to morph actors into. That is likely in part because fans are anticipating the X-Men movies becoming a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mister Sinister, aka Nathaniel Essex, hasn't appeared in live-action yet. That makes him an easy pick for a villain Marvel Studios' X-Men plans. Maybe they could also add Hugh Jackman as Cable into the mix.

In the comics, Sinister is a mad geneticist who has long been obsessed with mutant DNA. He now sits on the Quiet Council of Krakoa. He's also sporting a new beard. The change led to BossLogic previously imagining Keanu Reeves as the villain following news that Reeves had discussions with Marvel Studios about a role. “We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com in July 2019. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

View this post on Instagram @shemp_malone 🤷‍♂️🙃 #doctorstrange2 #mrsinister A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Apr 17, 2020 at 10:02am PDT

Before the beard and the sale of Fox to Disney, t was Breakin Bad star Bryan Cranston being thought of in the Mister Sinister role. Cranston himself did some of the fantasy-casting. "Actually, that was the character, I’ll admit, Mister Sinister was the character I was thinking about," Cranston said in 2018. "I guess it’s a selfish standpoint. I don’t want to do a character that has been done several times before. I don’t want to be compared like 'well, his Commissioner Gordon was yada yada yada.' I don’t want to do that. I want to take something that hasn’t been done.”

While the introduction of the X-Men and mutants into the Marvel Universe is probably years away, Feige has said he's very excited t have the characters in Marvel Studios' stable.“The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements,” Feige said earlier this year. “And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

