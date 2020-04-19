Supernatural Romance Comic Dan & Sam to Be Adapted Into New Movie at Universal

Dan and Sam, a supernatural graphic novel published by Macmillan's Picador imprint, is headed to the big screen. According to a new update from The Hollywood Reporter, Universal is developing a live-action adaptation of the graphic novel, which was created by Mark Watson and Oliver Harud and first published in 2015. The project will be directed by Hikari, a Japanese filmmaker who previously helmed the award-winning film 37 Seconds. Penning the script is Molly Smith Metzler, whose filmography includes Shameless and Orange is the New Black.

Dan and Sam are a golden couple: happily married, owners of a popular London restaurant and looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together - until a tragedy changes everything. When Sam dies in his arms after an accident, Dan cannot imagine life without her. But love, it seems, is stronger than death and Dan is granted a reprieve - Sam can return to him for one night of the year, every year, until he falls in love again. And though Dan knows that no one could ever take Sam's place in his heart, he soon faces an impossible choice...

The film adaptation is being produced by Marc Platt and Adam Siegel through Universal-based Marc Platt Productions alongside Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, who will produce through Automatik Entertainment. It will be executive produced by Automatik's Rian Cahill.

Hikari's work also includes the short films Where We Begin, Tsuyako, and A Better Tomorrow. Smith is already working with Universal on an adaptation of The Thing About Jellyfish, a script that ended up on the 2017 Black List. She's also set to serve as creator and showrunner on Maid, a TV adaptation of Stephanie Land's memoir from Netflix and LuckyChap Entertainment.

