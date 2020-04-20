Scott Pilgrim Star Michael Cera Addresses Film's Original, Alternate Ending

As far as comic book adaptations go, Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World closely mirrored the events of Bryan Lee O'Malley's original books, which even includes changing the film's planned ending to reflect the events of the source material. With the film being developed while the books were still being released, Wright planned to have the titular "hero" end up with Knives Chau, only to tweak the finale to instead have him end up with Ramona Flowers, as he did in the final book. Star Michael Cera recently shared that maybe the best outcome would have been his character leaving both love interests alone to pursue their own interests.

"I don't know. I mean, I really don't know what the right ending is," Cera shared with ComicBook.com of which ending he prefers. "Maybe he should have been alone. The women should have started a co-op together. And Scott's just kind of there and they're done with him. That would be good, too. Like, 'Chill.'"

In the story, Scott is dating Knives and leaves her for Ramona Flowers, only for him to realize that he has to battle seven of her "evil exes" if he hopes to have a relationship with her. While this storyline is engaging enough on the surface, it also serves as an allegory for leaving the past behind to pave a way forward.

This change to the ending came so late in the process that Wright even filmed Scott ending up with Knives, allowing Ramona to pursue her own path as Scott and Knives resumed their arcade game domination.

In the decade since the film's release, fans have only grown more passionate about the franchise and have hoped to get the characters' continued adventures. Earlier this year, Ramona actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead revealed what she would like to see in a new film.

"I think that would be so cool. I would be so curious to know what happened to these characters when they're in their mid-30s as opposed to the 20s slacker thing," Winstead explained to ComicBook.com. "So I think it would be really interesting. We always talked about a sequel when we were doing it, but we always imagined it would be like, still like a year later. Where are they? But I think it's way more fascinating to know where they'd be 10 years later. I'm down for it."

