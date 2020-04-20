Steven Spielberg Pays Tribute to ET Cinematographer Allen Daviau After Death From COVID-19

✖

Last week brought the tragic news that Academy Award nominated cinematographer Allen Daviau had passed away at the age of 77, dying from complications due to COVID-19. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Daviau's filmography was notable for his work with Oscar winner Steven Spielberg, collaborating with him early in there careers on the short film Amblin', which would go on to give Spielberg's production company its name. The two would go on to collaborate on films like The Color Purple, Empire of the Sun, Twilight Zone: The Movie, and most notably E.T. the Extraterrestrial. Following Daviau's, Spielberg released a statement saying: “In 1968, Allen and I started our careers side by side with the short film AMBLIN'. Allen was a wonderful artist, but his warmth and humanity were as powerful as his lens. He was a singular talent and a beautiful human being.”

Beyond the friendship and collaboration that Spielberg and Daviau shared, their work together has defined their respective careers for decades. The image of Elliot and E.T. flying across the sky and in front of the moon became instantly iconic when movie audiences saw it in theaters, and even became the official logo for Spielberg's company.

Actress Dee Wallace of E.T. also wrote about Daviau's passing, tweeting: "My heart is heavy. My beloved cinematographer from ET, Allen Daviau has passed from complications of COVID-19. A gentle, beautiful, talented soul. I was elated to walk onto the set & find out he was shooting ET. You will be missed my friend!"

Daviau's career extended beyond his work with Spielberg as well, serving as cinematographer for Meat Loaf's "Objects in the Rear View Mirror May Appear Closer Than They Are" music video, the Michael Crichton adaptation Congo, and the action-adventure reboot of the Universal Monsters, Van Helsing. He was nominated for the Best Cinematography Oscar for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Color Purple, Empire of the Sun, Avalon, and Bugsy, and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Society of Cinematographers in 2007.

“Allen was active in our society in many ways like chairing our membership committee for several years,” President of the American Society of Cinematographer, Kees van Oostrum previously said in a statement. “Also, his commitment to teaching our craft and being very accessible for young cinematographers will forever be engraved in our memories. He will be remembered fondly for his sense of humor, his taste for the best of foods and his laugh that unmistakably marked his presence from far away."

