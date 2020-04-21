Zoey Deutch Has Perfect Response to Batgirl Fancasts

✖

Now that Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) arrived in theaters earlier this year, DC fans are more eager than ever to see Barbara Gordon return to the big screen. The iconic DC Comics heroine has operated both as Batgirl and Oracle over the years, and fans have spent years speculating about who could play her on the big screen. One popular suggestion has been Zombieland: Double Tap and The Politician star Zoey Deutch, and it seems like she's pretty on board with the possibility. On Wednesday, Deutch took to Twitter to respond to a fan asking if she can play Batgirl, with a bat emoji and a "pwease".

While this isn't much different from her previous endorsement of Batgirl last year, it shows that she still has an interest in playing the role. And with the character still expected to debut in her own solo film, with a script from Birds of Prey's scribe Christina Hodson, it certainly doesn't seem out of the question.

"I’m in the middle of falling in love with her," Hodson said of Batgirl in a previous interview. "I always feel differently at the beginning, middle, and end. Charlie feels like an old friend now, because that was a while ago and because she is so personally inspired. Harley just feels like my crazy alter ego. When I’m feeling nuts, that’s what Harley is. And Batgirl… honestly, it’s funny, there’s a little piece of me in every character I write. They start with me, and then they take on a life of their own."

"She’s been through so many iterations," Hodson said. "There’s certain characteristics of hers that are always there that I’m excited to develop further. Whenever I’m writing a character who’s based on someone who’s existed in a previous form, whether it’s comics or a movie or anything, I always hope to bring something new to them and bring them to life in their own way, even if they fairly iconic like Harley Quinn or Batgirl. I think fans want the original, to be honest, but they also want to see something they haven’t seen before."

Do you want to see Zoey Deutch play Barbara Gordon in the DC Films universe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.