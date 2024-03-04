How to Train Your Dragon Live-Action Remake Adds Fall of the House of Usher Star

The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon is in the works, reimagining the massive scope of DreamWorks' animated family films in a whole new context. With production on How to Train Your Dragon currently underway, the project's ensemble cast has begun to be publicly announced — including a fan-favorite actor and TikTok star. On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Ruth Codd will appear in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

Codd, whose work includes Fall of the House of Usher and Midnight Club, is set to portray Phlegma, a Viking voiced by Ashley Jensen in the original films.

Who Stars in the Live-Action How to Train Your Dragon?

Last year, it was announced that Nico Parker and Mason Thames have been cast as the lead roles of Hiccup and Astrid in How to Train Your Dragon. Thames is best known for starring in The Black Phone, as well as stints on Walker and For All Mankind. Parker portrayed Sarah Miller in the premiere episode of HBO's The Last of Us, and also had roles in Dumbo and The Third Day. They will be joined by Gerard Butler, who is reprising his role of Stoick the Vast from the animated How to Train Your Dragon movies, as well as Nick Frost as Stoick the Vast. Julian Dennison as Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell as Snotlout, and Bronwyn James and Harry Trevaldwyn as the sister-brother duo Ruffnut and Tuffnut.

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon will be written, directed, and produced by Dean DeBlois, who will be making his live-action debut after spearheading much of the animated franchise. Marc Platt, whose work includes Legally Blonde and the studio's upcoming Wicked movie, will be producing.

What Are the How to Train Your Dragon Movies About?

This will be the first instance of an animated DreamWorks franchise being carried over into live-action. Loosely based on the books of Cressida Cowell, the How to Train Your Dragon franchise spanned three films from 2010 to 2019, which starred Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, America Ferrera, and Craig Ferguson. It also led to multiple short films and television spinoffs including DreamWorks Dragons, DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Rider, and DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms.

"I'm nervous about all of it because I care about it so much and everyone cares about it so much, and I just so would love to make everyone proud," Parker admitted in a recent interview. "I'm constantly nervous about it. But to me, there was no reason to not do it. It's being made with such brilliant people and everyone's so talented and everyone cares about it so deeply. After I spoke to Dean [DeBlois], the director who also made the animated movies, I was just like, how could anyone not want to be involved in it? It's amazing. It's stressful, but I'm very, very excited for it to be finished and out into the world and everyone can experience it."

