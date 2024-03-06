Jack Black Teases New Tenacious D Album Coming Soon (Exclusive)

Kung Fu Panda 4 is heading to theaters this weekend, and it will feature the return of Jack Black as the franchise's loveable lead, Po. It was recently revealed that Black teamed up with his Tenacious D partner, Kyle Gass, to cover Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time." Black confirmed the cover will play during the end credits of the upcoming film. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Black and his Kung Fu Panda 4 co-star, Awkwafina. During the interview, Black confirmed some more exciting Tenacious D news.

"I hope both," Awkwafina replied when the duo was asked what will come first between a Shang-Chi sequel and a new Tenacious D album.

"I mean, I definitely foresee a Tenacious D album coming soon-ish," Black added. "But I hesitate to say if it would be before [Shang-Chi 2]. Who knows?"

"Yeah, I don't know," Awkwafina added. "We shall see."

"Not at liberty to say, clearly," Black continued.

"Yeah. So, people don't know ... I don't even know if I'm allowed to say. I'm just going to give you the scoop, but the director, Mike [Mitchell], said, 'Hey. We'd love to have a Tenacious D song ...,' Black told reporters at the Kung Fu Panda 4 premiere (via PEOPLE). "That's Mike right there ... 'At the end credits. Will you do a song?' ... I was like, 'Can we do Britney Spears?' And he was like, 'Yes,' ... And he said that he wanted '...Baby One More Time,' because it's kind of in the vein of Kung Fu ... Then we're like, 'Hey. Let's do a music video on the red carpet, black and white carpet, so that's what we're doing."

What Is Kung Fu Panda 4 About?

Here's the official synopsis for Kung Fu Panda 4, which focuses on the history and lore of the franchise:

"After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Golden Globe nominee Jack Black), is called upon by destiny to...give it a rest already. More specifically, he's tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.

That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position.

Even worse, there's been a recent sighting of a wicked, powerful sorceress, Chameleon (Oscar® winner Viola Davis), a tiny lizard who can shapeshift into any creature, large or small. And Chameleon has her greedy, beady little eyes on Po's Staff of Wisdom, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

So, Po's going to need some help. He finds it (kinda?) in the form of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen (Golden Globe winner Awkwafina), a corsac fox who really gets under Po's fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon's reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places."

Kung Fu Panda 4 will be in theaters on March 8.

