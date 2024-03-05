Kristen Stewart Shares the Comic Book Project She Wants to Happen (Exclusive)

Kristen Stewart's breakout role came in the cinematic adaptations of Stephanie Meyer's Twilight novels, with the five films taking in more than $5 billion worldwide. In the years since that franchise came to a close, the actor has largely avoided jumping into any major franchise, instead focusing on more intimate projects in a variety of genres. While discussing with ComicBook.com her interest in sprawling franchises, she didn't immediately dismiss the idea of joining a major superhero series, though expressed that it would depend on the filmmakers involved in such a project whether she would be interested and also cited the graphic novel On a Sunbeam as being more appealing to her than a blockbuster experience. Stewart's latest film, Love Lies Bleeding, hits select theaters on March 8th and opens nationwide on March 15th.

Speaking of her more recent work on intimate stories as compared to major spectacles, Stewart expressed, "It'd be fun to mix the two." She continued, "As an actor, you can't do it alone. Someone has to have a really great idea and the balls to commit to it, and then enlist you to provide a service to their vision. And so it's hard for me to, in a vacuum, answer that."

Despite not expressly admitting what role she would want to play in adapting it, while discussing stories more aligned with her interests, Stewart cited, "There's a young adult graphic novel called On a Sunbeam ... It's beautiful, stunning, should be made into a huge movie."

On a Sunbeam comes from creator Tillie Walden and was first released as a webcomic before being published as a graphic novel. The sci-fi story unfolds in two timelines, exploring both how two girls fall in love and also how that relationship fell apart. The story was first nominated for an Eisner Award for Best Digital Comic, with its publishing as a graphic novel also earning it a variety of accolades.

As fans wait to see if Stewart will join the world of comic books, they can see her in Love Lies Bleeding.

A24 describes the film, "From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou (Kristen Stewart) falls hard for Jackie (Katy O'Brian), an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family."

Love Lies Bleeding also stars Ed Harris and Dave Franco.

Love Lies Bleeding hits select theaters on March 8th and opens nationwide on March 15th.

