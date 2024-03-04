Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (March 4th)

As a new week gets set to begin on Wednesday, Netflix prepares for several straight days of new movie and TV drops that subscribers can get excited about. Starting on Monday, March 4th, Netflix will have six consecutive days where at least one new title is added to the streamer's lineup, and there are a few major additions coming at different points throughout the week.

The week begins with a popular medical drama arriving on Netflix, giving the streamer another multi-season hit at a time when those acquired titles have been some of its biggest performers. Fox's The Resident ended its run on TV after six seasons, and all six of those seasons are hitting Netflix on Monday.

Thursday and Friday are going to bring some more big additions Netflix's way. Thursday will see the complete first season of The Gentlemen, the spinoff of Guy Ritchie's feature film. One day later, on March 8th, Damsel will be released on Netflix. Damsel is a new adventure film starring Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown.

You can check out all of this week's Netflix additions below!