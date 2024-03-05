2014 Godzilla Lands on Netflix Top 10 Ahead of Godzilla x Kong Release
03/04/2024 07:40 pm EST
The MonsterVerse continues this year in theaters, as Warner Bros. and Legendary are preparing to release Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at the end of the month. While the entire MonsterVerse film franchise can be found on Max (as well as the Monarch series on Apple TV+), the film that kicked the series off was actually added to Netflix's lineup over the last few days. With the next installment hitting theaters soon, 2014's Godzilla is actually climbing the Netflix movie charts.
Godzilla, directed by Gareth Edwards, started Legendary and WB's big screen monster franchise, and it remains the most acclaimed Hollywood take on the iconic Japanese character to-date. After arriving on Netflix, Godzilla has quickly found new fans on the service.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Godzilla in the ninth overall position, beating out a ton of other films that were also added to the lineup at the start of the month.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Spaceman
"Six months into a solo mission, a lonely astronaut confronts the cracks in his marriage with help from a mysterious creature he discovers on the ship."
2. Code 8: Part II
"In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, an ex-criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop."
3. Code 8
"In a city where people with superhuman abilities are ostracized, a power-enabled man turns to the criminal underworld in a bit to help his ailing mother."
4. Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa
"A criminal defense attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder."
5. The Legend of Hercules
"Born under a prophecy that he would overthrow the king and restore peace, Hercule must survive the trials standing between him and his destiny."
6. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
"Unknowingly the heir to a kingdom of mythical sea creatures, a sheltered teen must master her newfound powers and defend the world from an evil threat."
7. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
8. A Madea Family Funeral
"A family celebration takes a turn when Madea makes arrangements for an impromptu funeral and keep long-buried secrets from hampering the homegoing."
9. Godzilla (2014)
"Years after a nuclear disaster tore their family apart, a father and son reunite just as Godzilla reemerges to battle beasts that threaten humanity."
10. 27 Dresses
"Jane, a bridesmaid dozens of times but never the bride, faces a new dilemma when she agrees to plan her sister's wedding to the man she secretly loves."
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.
