4 Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Characters Who Were Once a Huge Deal (Then Completely Disappeared)

Star Wars does not usually let people go. Characters killed on screen come back as ghosts, in animation, in comics, or through the kind of resurrection the franchise has stopped bothering to explain. There is more Star Wars in production now than at any point in the saga’s history: Ahsoka returns in January 2027, Star Wars: Starfighter arrives that May with Ryan Gosling, a third Jedi game is confirmed, and Dave Filoni took over as co-president of Lucasfilm in January 2026.

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Which makes the gaps stranger. These four characters were, at their peak, unavoidable. Two anchored the marketing for the biggest film of their decade. One had a solo novel, a comic miniseries and the bestselling toy of a billion-dollar movie. One was a trilogy’s central villain with a finished film built around him. None of them has anything announced, and all four come from the sequel trilogy, which is not a coincidence.

4) Captain Phasma

Phasma, the chrome-armored commander of the First Order’s stormtroopers, was sold as a major villain before a single frame of her existed. She featured prominently in the second Force Awakens trailer. Her mask was the centerpiece of Force Friday, the global midnight merchandise launch, and carried her first public dialogue before anyone had heard her speak in a film. Her action figure became the bestselling Force Awakens item on Amazon’s UK store.

Lucasfilm commissioned a solo novel from Delilah S. Dawson and a four-issue Marvel miniseries, which is the kind of investment a studio makes in a character it intends to use. Then you watch the films and count. Two minutes and thirteen seconds in The Force Awakens. Two minutes and eight seconds in The Last Jedi. That is under four and a half minutes across two movies, and it ends with her losing a fight and falling into a fire. Gwendoline Christie has said more than once that she would come back. Her last appearance of any kind was a voice role in Star Wars Resistance in 2018.

3) Rose Tico

Rose Tico is the entry where the disappearance is measurable on a stopwatch. She arrives in The Last Jedi as a Resistance mechanic who catches Finn trying to desert, and she spends the middle third of that film co-leading an entire subplot on the casino world of Canto Bight. She was the third-billed newcomer of the movie, and Kelly Marie Tran was the first woman of color to lead a Star Wars film.

Two years later, in The Rise of Skywalker, her role had shrunk to roughly a minute of screen time, most of it standing in the background of the rebel base. Screenwriter Chris Terrio has since explained that Rose was written as the anchor of that base alongside Leia, and that the collapse happened because the Carrie Fisher footage they were building those scenes around turned out to be unusable. What surrounded all of it was uglier. Tran left social media after a sustained harassment campaign, and has since said that on whether she would return, she honestly does not know.

2) Finn

The number worth knowing about Finn is not small, and getting it wrong is the easiest mistake to make about him. He has 36 minutes of screen time in The Force Awakens, 26% of the film, more than any other character including Rey, and he is the one holding the lightsaber on the teaser poster. He is still on screen for 28 minutes in The Rise of Skywalker. So the problem was never how much he appeared. It was what the trilogy did with the appearances: a stormtrooper who defects in the opening act, the most genuinely new idea in the sequels, gets positioned as a lead, gets set up as Force-sensitive in the third film, and never has any of it pay off.

John Boyega put it plainly in 2020, stating that Lucasfilm should not market a Black character as more important to the franchise than he turns out to be and then push him to the side. In March 2026 Boyega confirmed he has spoken with Dave Filoni about a return but as of now there is no project, no role and no date, seven years after Finn was last on screen.

1) Ben Solo

The others were forgotten. Ben Solo had a film about him taken away. Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren was the central antagonist of all three sequel films, on screen more than any other villain across them, and he died in The Rise of Skywalker. What almost happened next is the part most people missed. Steven Soderbergh wanted to direct a film called The Hunt for Ben Solo, written by Scott Z. Burns, with Driver attached. Soderbergh has said Disney killed it without ever asking what it would cost, after he gave nearly three years of unpaid work, and that if it were going to happen it already would have. Filoni addressed it at D23 in August 2026: “We’re not making that picture right now. That’s all I can say.”

Personally, Ben Solo is the one that bothers me, and the concession is that Disney may have been right on the math. A prestige character study about a dead villain is not obviously a billion-dollar Star Wars movie. But the reporting says nobody at the studio ever asked what it would cost, which means it was not a budget decision at all. A finished script, an Oscar-winning director and the trilogy’s best actor, turned down without a number being run.

The pattern is the same for all four, and it is worth naming. Not one of these characters was retired because audiences lost interest. Phasma sold more toys than most of the cast. Finn opened the trilogy. Ben Solo had an Oscar-winning director volunteering three years of work to make a film about him. Every one of them was sidelined by a decision made above them, in a room they were not in – and, to this day, audiences would gladly see any of the four return.