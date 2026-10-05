Back to the Future’s Biff Was Almost Totally Different, But It Led to Something Even Better for the Actor

Universal released the Back to the Future trilogy on 4K for the first time on October 20, 2020, calling the collection The Ultimate Trilogy and timing it to the film’s 35th anniversary, one day before the franchise’s own unofficial holiday. Reviews focused on the restoration. Nobody was really talking about the bonus disc, which held a featurette titled “An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes,” containing six casting reels that survived from 1985 and had never been released. Ben Stiller appears in it, several years and one very different haircut before anybody knew who he was. So does Jon Cryer. Both of them are ordinary compared to what else is on there.

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One of those six tapes shows a young actor reading for Biff Tannen. He didn’t get the role and the production hired him anyway as one of the three cronies who trail around behind Biff for pretty much the entire movie. He pops up in the diner scene and in the parking lot outside the Enchantment Under the Sea dance, standing a few feet from the bully he auditioned to play, in footage fans have been watching for four decades. Twelve years after that audition, he became the man with the most haters in the highest grossing film ever made to that point. The man’s name is Billy Zane.

The 2020 Back to the Future Box Set Quietly Released Six Lost Audition Tapes

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Audition footage is one of those things that rarely survives a film this old, and when it comes to sharing that footage, most actors aren’t having it. Universal secured permission from only six of them, and the featurette runs through each read in turn. Ben Stiller, Jon Cryer, and C. Thomas Howell all auditioned for the famous Marty McFly, Kyra Sedgwick read for Jennifer Parker, and both Billy Zane and Peter DeLuise went out for Biff Tannen. The studio held the tapes for 35 years before anyone outside the production saw them.

Bob Gale, who co-wrote the film and produced it, went out of his way to thank the actors who were willing to let their tapes be seen. “My thanks and kudos to all the actors who gave us permission to use those auditions on this,” he said. “There were a lot who didn’t do that.” Johnny Depp and John Cusack both read for Marty and both said no to appearing on the disc, leaving the featurette as an incomplete record of a much larger search. Even so, the six reels that made it show how many directions Robert Zemeckis and Gale considered before settling on the cast everyone knows.

Billy Zane Read for Biff Tannen and Lost the Part to Thomas F. Wilson

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Zane’s tape has him performing early dialogue from the scene that became the diner confrontation, where Biff humiliates George McFly in front of a room full of people. He is smooth in it, and confident, and entirely in control of the room. Biff Tannen, as the film eventually presents him, is a man who follows a car full of teenagers into a truck full of manure without checking what is in front of him. Nobody from the production has said on record why Zane lost the part, so the popular theory that he was just too likable is from people watching the tape in 2020 rather than anyone who was actually there in 1984.

Thomas F. Wilson won the role, and his route to it reverses everything you might assume about how a person ends up playing the most famous bully in movies. Wilson was bullied pretty badly when he was a kid and wanted absolutely nothing to do with the character. He auditioned with Crispin Glover, watched Glover crumble under the abuse in the scene, and walked out certain the production would be making a mistake if they hired anyone other than Glover. Wilson took the part he didn’t want and turned it into what still stands as the best performance in the whole trilogy.

Zane proved twelve years later that he could play cruelty when he took on Cal Hockley in Titanic, a performance built entirely on wealth and coldness instead of throwing hands. Cal terrifies people because he has money and lawyers, while Biff Tannen is terrifying because he might smack you back to birth. Losing might also have spared him something. Wilson fielded the same handful of Biff questions so many times over the following decades that he eventually printed a card with the answers on it and handed it to fans, and when that failed to stem the tide, he wrote a song. Zane signs Back to the Future photographs at conventions as well, and he still gets asked which of his old roles he would return to, but never often enough to require sheet music.

Billy Zane’s Consolation Prize Was a Nearly Silent Role That Launched His Career

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The production cast Zane as Match, one of Biff’s three hangers-on, alongside 3-D, played by Casey Siemaszko, and Skinhead, played by J.J. Cohen. Match earns his name from the matchbook he keeps tucked in his sleeve, and he is the tall skinny one with the flat top. Cohen reportedly auditioned for Biff himself before landing Skinhead, so basically two thirds of the gang spent the shoot standing behind a part they wanted. Match doesn’t say a word in the 1985 film, and his only contribution to the soundtrack is the scream the whole gang lets out together as their car goes into the manure, a group effort in every sense.

One solo line came into the equation four years later in Back to the Future Part II, and that was the entire speaking output of a role that launched his career. Zane has described how quickly it happened once he arrived in California. “In town two weeks, auditioned for Biff and got that, and then got to shoot it twice,” he said. “No better film school than the back lot at Universal for six months!” He’s been connected to it ever since, appearing at GalaxyCon Raleigh and TerrifiCon in 2025 to sign memorabilia from a part with no dialogue.

The Other Five Back to the Future Auditions Point Toward a Movie That Never Happened

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Stiller had no film credits at the time, and Marty McFly would have been his first. Cryer was twelve months away from Pretty in Pink, and he has mentioned that the draft he read contained no DeLorean whatsoever, finishing instead with a refrigerator and a nuclear test, an idea Steven Spielberg would eventually use in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull to significantly less acclaim. Howell came in with more heat than either of them, having already played Ponyboy Curtis in The Outsiders, and he has said he held the part for about two weeks before Universal decided they wanted Eric Stoltz on the strength of Mask.

Sedgwick lost Jennifer Parker to Claudia Wells, who was herself replaced by Elisabeth Shue for the sequels, one of several recastings across the trilogy. DeLuise built a career on the other side of the camera, starring in 21 Jump Street before directing 57 episodes of Stargate SG-1. Watching all six reels together gives you a version of Back to the Future assembled from a completely different set of decisions, and five of the six actors on that disc left those rooms with nothing at all.

Zane left with a job, and then did the job twice. Howell losing Marty to Stoltz set off a chain that ended with Stoltz being dismissed in January 1985 and Michael J. Fox taking over, resulting in the gang scenes needing to be filmed again from scratch. Asked later what he did differently the second time around, Zane had a practical answer. “I knew not to let the manure go in my mouth, how about that?” His first film role exists in two versions of a classic, and he earned every bit of it by losing.