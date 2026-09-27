Forget The Conjuring, This Is the Best Haunted-House Movie of the 21st Century (Just Let Me Explain Why)

The Conjuring is the most successful horror franchise ever made, nine films and roughly $2.78 billion worldwide, and James Wan’s 2013 original is a genuinely well-built machine. When this site ranked the greatest horror movie from every year of this century, The Conjuring took 2013 and a Spanish ghost story took 2001, and the second of those is the one worth arguing for. The Conjuring is not the best haunted-house movie of the 21st century. That distinction belongs to a film released twelve years earlier, in the dead zone of August 2001, by a 29-year-old Spanish director who wrote it, directed it, and composed the score himself. The franchise has a method it rarely leaves, building each entry around an investigation, a possession, and a rescue carried out by people who arrive with equipment and faith. It works, it has made an enormous amount of money, and it is not the only way to frighten somebody inside a house.

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The Others made $210 million on a $17 million budget, won eight Goya Awards including Spain’s Best Film despite being in English, and is now in the Criterion Collection. Alejandro Amenábar’s film does not have a single jump scare in it. What it has instead is a set of rules, and a house where breaking them kills you. Sogecine and Cruise-Wagner Productions put it together, Amenábar shot it at the Palacio de los Hornillos in Las Fraguas and on stages in Madrid, and it opened in the United States in August 2001 and in Spain a month later. It took $96.5 million in the United States and Canada and roughly $24 million in Spain, which made it the highest-grossing Spanish production there had been to that point. At the Goyas it became the first English-language film with no Spanish dialogue to take Best Film, a result the ceremony had not previously had to consider.

The Best Haunted-House Movie Of The Century Is The One Where The House Has Rules

Start by narrowing what is being argued, because the category does a lot of work. A haunted-house movie is not simply a scary film with a house in it. It is a film where the building is the antagonist, where its geography is the plot, and where the rules of the space generate the horror. That definition takes Sinners and Weapons and Talk to Me and Longlegs off the table immediately, all of which are better reviewed and none of which is a haunted-house movie. It leaves a much smaller field, and inside that field The Others is the only film where the rules are physical, absolute, and enforced. Those three words matter in that order. Physical, because the danger is light rather than a presence. Absolute, because there is no negotiating with a window. Enforced, because the house does not warn anybody twice, and the film never once suspends its own logic in order to deliver a fright.

Grace Stewart’s children have a photosensitivity condition, so no curtain opens before the last one is drawn, no door opens before the previous one is closed, and every room in the Jersey mansion is a locked box of darkness that has to be unlocked in sequence. That is not atmosphere. It is a mechanism, and every frightening thing in the film is generated by it. Writing in a Criterion essay, Philip Horne described the film as “a brilliantly restrained ghost story” with “taste and restraint, and an edge of wit.” Anthony Minghella put it more usefully in five words, calling it “the quietest horror movie in years.” Fionnula Flanagan as Mrs. Mills walks into that arrangement already knowing how it works, which is the first quiet signal that the house has a history the audience does not. Eric Sykes and Elaine Cassidy fill out a staff of three who never once ask why the curtains stay shut.

Alejandro Amenábar Described His Method Twelve Years Before The Conjuring Existed

In an interview a month before the film opened, Amenábar laid out an approach that reads, in hindsight, like a rebuttal to a movie that had not been made yet. “The best way to get the attention of the audience,” he said, “is having a very quiet film that plays with silence, and with very simple shots.” Everything in The Others follows from that. There is no orchestral sting, because he wrote the score and did not want one. There is no reveal of a demon, because there is no demon. He also explained something that matters enormously for how the film holds up: he wrote it backwards, starting from the ending, which he called the hardest part because “it’s actually creating.” Writing from the ending forward is also why the house behaves consistently from the first scene, since every rule was set down by somebody who already knew what those rules were concealing.

That is why the rules never cheat. Every scene is constructed to be true twice, once on the first viewing and once on the second, and the film never has to hide information from you to work. Compare that to how a jump scare functions, which is to withhold a sound for ninety seconds and then deploy it. One is architecture. The other is timing. Amenábar scored the film himself as well, and the music does the same double duty, sitting under scenes as ordinary tension on a first viewing and as mourning on a second. The result is a film with no wasted apparatus. There is no medium, no investigator, no archive footage, and nothing that arrives from outside the house to explain the house. What frightens you is a mother, three servants, and a rule about curtains. That is a very small toolkit for a film this effective.

The Twist Everyone Knows Is Not Actually The Point

Here is the objection this argument has to survive: Grace and her children are dead. She smothered them and then shot herself, and the intruders she spends the film terrified of are the living family who have moved into her house. Everybody knows this. It has been in every twist-endings listicle for twenty-five years, this very site acknowledged it in a 2025 feature, and it arrived two years after The Sixth Sense with a structurally similar reveal, which is a comparison contemporary critics made at the time. The comparison is also where the argument usually stops, and stopping there misses what the two films are doing differently. The reveal in Shyamalan’s film reorganizes its events. The reveal here reorganizes its morality. One asks you to rewatch for clues. The other asks you to rewatch for a woman you have been quietly judging for two hours, and to notice you were wrong about her from the first scene.

Contemporary reviews tended to place it just below the class occupied by Shyamalan’s film. So does the twist still work when the twist is common knowledge? Where I come down is that it was never the load-bearing wall. Horne’s Criterion essay gets at why: the terrifying discovery in this film is a self-discovery. Knowing that Grace is dead does not defuse what Grace did. The horror is not the mechanics of her state, it is the thing she is refusing to remember, and the house is a place she cannot leave because leaving means knowing. That survives a spoiler. A jump scare does not survive a second viewing at all. That is the whole case in one sentence. The Conjuring is built to be experienced. This one is built to be re-experienced, and the second time through it is a different film about the same house and the same woman.

Even The Conjuring Franchise Is Better When It Behaves Like The Others

None of this is a case that James Wan cannot direct. He can, spectacularly. The extended hide-and-seek sequence with the clapping, the wardrobe, the way the camera roams the Perron house in long unbroken takes rather than cutting to a shock, all of it is real craft, and the reason the franchise made $2.78 billion is not the scares anyway. It is Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson playing a marriage that actually functions, which almost no horror film bothers with. The interesting thing is that the franchise’s best entries keep drifting toward Amenábar’s method. This site’s own assessment of Annabelle: Creation praised David F. Sandberg’s willingness to let dread build in empty hallways and half-lit rooms instead of reaching for an abrupt jump scare. That is a description of The Others. The franchise is now handing off, with Garrett Wareing and Amanda Fix taking over as young Ed and Lorraine for two films, the first arriving in 2027, and the question facing it is which version of itself it wants to be.

Not everyone agreed at the time. One of the harsher contemporary reviews dismissed it as a pretentiously artsy pastiche of every hoary old gothic thriller, and the film owes an obvious debt to The Innocents from 1961, which Horne describes as less a remake than an inversion. J.A. Bayona’s The Orphanage arrived six years later and is the only film in this category that can genuinely contend, which is worth saying plainly. But the last word should go to the person who made it work. Asked in 2025 which of her characters she would most want to return to, Nicole Kidman did not name any of her Oscar roles. She said Grace, and added that The Others “gets overlooked.” It sits on Shudder, quietly, with no marketing and no anniversary campaign, doing exactly what it has done for twenty-five years, which is wait for you to open the wrong door.