Long Before Ghost Rider, Ryan Gosling Played His First Movie Superhero 15 Years Ago

Marvel Studios closed its Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25th, 2026 with a casting announcement that had been rumored for the better part of a decade. Ryan Gosling will play Johnny Blaze in Ghost Rider, directed by Shawn Levy, arriving in theaters on July 28th, 2028. Gosling told the room that the Spirit of Vengeance was “a character I’ve wanted to play for a very long time,” which is the sort of line an actor delivers at a convention panel and also, in this case, a matter of record — he has been circling Marvel since the middle of the last decade. Levy is already directing him in Star Wars: Starfighter, and Marvel has said the two of them worked the Ghost Rider film out between setups on that production. The framing on every write-up since has been that Gosling is finally entering the superhero genre at 45. That framing is wrong.

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He entered it 15 years ago, and the man who directed him said so out loud at the time. Drive opened wide on September 16th, 2011, a $15 million crime picture that finished its run at $79.6 million worldwide and won Nicolas Winding Refn the Best Director prize at that year’s Cannes Film Festival. It sits in every streaming menu and every retrospective as neo-noir — a stylish Los Angeles thriller about a stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway man, remembered for its synth score, its long silences, and one elevator. Refn has never once described it that way, and he was the one who made it. Speaking to Den of Geek shortly after the film’s release, he explained the scorpion jacket his nameless lead never takes off in terms no noir director would reach for: “That’s the superhero he formed himself into. That’s who he is – that’s his mark.” He has spent the 15 years since repeating it.

Nicolas Winding Refn Has Been Calling the Driver a Superhero Since 2011

That quote is not an isolated flourish. In the same conversation, Refn described the film’s arc as “a human being becoming a superhero,” and he returned to it in a July 2026 interview with The Hollywood Reporter published four days before the Ghost Rider announcement. “The Driver is a kind of alter ego,” he said. “The Driver is a superhero. He has a mysterious past and he protects innocence.” Read the film against that sentence and the pieces stop looking like genre affectation. The Driver (Gosling) has no name, no past anyone in the film can verify, and no life outside the two jobs that let him vanish into a vehicle.

The costume is the tell. A satin bomber with a gold scorpion stitched across the back is not what a man in the getaway business wears to avoid attention. It is the single most identifiable object in Los Angeles, and he puts it on every night. Bruce Wayne’s cowl and Clark Kent’s shield do the same work — they announce a second self the first self cannot admit to. The Driver’s toothpick, his gloves, and his refusal to speak are not character quirks. They are a uniform, assembled on purpose and worn with total consistency. The film even hands him a literal mask in its final act, a rubber prosthetic left over from a stunt shoot, which he pulls on to confront a man he has decided has to be stopped.

Structurally, the film is a superhero origin with the cape swapped out for a windshield. An unremarkable man with one extraordinary skill meets a neighbor and her son, decides they are worth protecting, and commits acts of escalating violence on their behalf while keeping his identity from them. Irene (Carey Mulligan) never learns who he actually is. The elevator sequence — a kiss, then a man’s skull caved in under a boot, in one unbroken shift of register — is the exact moment the film stops being about a driver and starts being about a vigilante. James Sallis’s 2005 novel, which gave the film its plot and its nameless lead, contains none of this reading. The namelessness is Sallis’s. The superhero was put there by Refn.

Ryan Gosling Wanted a Superhero Movie and Went and Built His Own

Gosling has been just as direct, and he said it on the day the film opened. Asked about the genre in a September 16th, 2011 interview, he told Fox News that he “really wanted to make a super-hero film but all the good ones were taken so I thought I would have to make my own at this point.” That is not a critic’s retroactive reading, and it is not a line delivered years later to make an old movie sound prescient. That is the star describing his own intent in 2011, during the same press cycle in which his director was describing the scorpion as a mark. Two men made the same film for the same reason and told anyone who asked.

The timeline around that statement sharpens it further. Gosling had passed on Green Lantern that same year, a part that went to Ryan Reynolds and became the cautionary tale of its era. Three years later he took a meeting with Marvel about the lead in Doctor Strange and did not take the role, and concept art of him in the Cloak of Levitation circulated for years afterward. Every conventional door into the genre was either closed to him or one he chose to walk away from. What he did instead, with $15 million and a Danish director nobody in Hollywood could control, was play a man with a secret identity, a signature garment, and a moral code he enforces with his hands.

It is worth being precise about the word “first,” because there is one earlier credit that gets raised whenever this comes up. Gosling spent the 1998–99 television season as the title character in Young Hercules, 50 episodes of Fox Kids in which he played a demigod with superhuman strength. That is a super-powered role, and it is genuinely his earliest one. It is also television rather than film, and Greek myth rather than comics. On the movie side — and in the specific sense of a costumed figure who chooses to protect people who cannot protect themselves — the record starts and stops at Drive.

The Driver Is a Rough Draft of Johnny Blaze

All of which makes the Ghost Rider casting read less like a swerve and more like an arrival. Johnny Blaze is a stunt rider. The Driver is a stunt driver. Both men are defined by a vehicle and by a skill set that is legal in daylight and lethal after dark, and both are split down the middle between the person the world sees and the thing that surfaces when somebody needs saving. Marvel’s version of the character has sold his soul and can no longer govern what he becomes at night. Refn’s version keeps that transformation entirely psychological. The shape of it is identical, and Refn’s own description of the Driver — a mysterious past, a protected innocent — is a serviceable logline for Johnny Blaze.

Kevin Feige has confirmed that Gosling approached Marvel with specific comics in mind, rather than being handed a franchise and told to pick a character. That detail matters here. The actor who spent 2011 telling reporters he had to build his own superhero movie because the good ones were taken is the same actor who, 15 years later, walked into Marvel Studios with a character already chosen and a director already attached. The through-line is not a coincidence of scheduling. It is one sustained attempt at a single idea, and the second attempt is the one that gets to put the flames on screen.

Drive turns 15 on September 16th, and it reaches that anniversary with a reputation almost exactly inverted from the one it opened with. Critics took to it immediately. Opening-night audiences did not, in large part because the marketing sold a car movie and the film delivered a fable about a man in a costume. What has always been filed as a marketing misfire was really a genre problem — people bought a ticket to a heist thriller and got a superhero origin with no cape to signal it. Fifteen years on, the jacket is the merchandise and the elevator scene is the reference point. When Gosling finally puts on a flaming skull in July 2028, the surprise should not be that a prestige dramatic actor took a Marvel role. It is that the industry took this long to hand him one.