One of Robin Williams’ Darkest Comedies Starred a Future Marvel Superhero, And It’s Still Underrated

In 2008, Edward Norton carried the second film Marvel Studios ever made. The Incredible Hulk put him in the role of Bruce Banner, established a corner of a universe nobody yet knew would swallow the box office whole, and then, four years later, replaced him with Mark Ruffalo before The Avengers. Six years before that, Norton spent an entire film inside a fuchsia rhinoceros costume singing a song called “My Stepdad’s Not Mean, He’s Just Adjusting” in a movie that also starred Robin Williams in what might be one of his darkest films.

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That film is Death to Smoochy, Danny DeVito’s 2002 satire of the children’s television industry, and it is the strangest, nastiest, most completely buried thing in the filmographies of everyone involved. It cost 50 million dollars and made 8.3 million. Roger Ebert gave it half a star and named it the worst film of the year. Jon Stewart has spent two decades apologizing for being in it. It is also very good, and the case for it keeps getting stronger.

Why Did Everyone Hate Death to Smoochy So Much in 2002?

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The numbers are genuinely brutal. On a 50 million dollar budget, the film opened to 4.2 million across more than 2,000 theaters, dropped 62 percent in its second weekend, and finished with 8,382,938 worldwide. Of that, roughly 18,000 dollars came from overseas, because Warner Bros. dumped it straight to video in most international markets. Audiences who did turn up graded it a C on CinemaScore.

Ebert’s review has become legendary in its own right. He opened by conceding that only enormously talented people could have made it, since anyone less gifted “would have lacked the nerve to make a film so bad.” His verdict did not soften from there. Williams picked up a Razzie nomination. It currently sits at 42 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The complaints were consistent. The tone lurches violently. There is nobody to root for. It is mean in a way audiences were not expecting from a movie with a giant pink rhino on the poster. Every one of those complaints is accurate, and every one of them is now the reason people like it.

How Did the Future Hulk End Up in a Rhino Suit?

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Norton and DeVito met in Montreal while shooting different heist movies, Norton on The Score and DeVito on Heist. DeVito sent him the script with Rainbow Randolph in mind, the part that eventually went to Robin Williams. Norton read it and asked to play Smoochy instead. It is a genuinely strange choice for the actor who had just done Primal Fear, American History X and Fight Club, and it is exactly why the performance works. Sheldon Mopes is played completely straight, an unbearably sincere man who eats tofu and believes in what he is doing, surrounded by people quietly calculating what he is worth. Norton committed hard enough to co-write Smoochy’s songs and perform them himself. DeVito has said he still calls Norton “Mopes.”

Six years later he was Bruce Banner, doing an uncredited rewrite of the script, clashing with Marvel over a longer and more serious cut, and then getting recast before The Avengers in one of the messiest departures in the studio’s history. Norton has since explained he pitched a Nolan-style two-film arc and the studio wanted something else, and he has been generous about Marvel’s success in the years since. He has not ruled out a return, though nothing has been confirmed.

Watch the two performances back to back and the throughline is obvious. Both are men trying to stay decent inside systems built to grind decency down. One of them just happens to be wearing a rhinoceros.

Where Does This Fit in Robin Williams’ Darkest Year?

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The received version of 2002 is that Robin Williams sat down and decided to dismantle his own image with three films inside a few months, later nicknamed his triptych of evil. Insomnia for Christopher Nolan, where he played a murderer. One Hour Photo, where he played a stalker. And Death to Smoochy, where he played Rainbow Randolph Smiley, a disgraced children’s host who spends the film trying to destroy and eventually kill his replacement.

Williams did not see it that way. Asked about the run at a London press conference in 2002, he said he had not consciously chosen dark roles at all, and that the three had simply arrived together in a strange coincidence. What he valued was what they let him do. Playing those characters, he said, meant he was “no longer bound by the laws of likeability.” That is the entire case for Death to Smoochy in eight words, delivered by its star while the film was still in theaters failing.

Randolph is the loudest of the three and the only one that let Williams keep his comic engine running while pointing it somewhere genuinely ugly. Watching it now, after 2014, is a different experience again. Rainbow Randolph is a children’s entertainer coming apart behind a manufactured smile, and the film asks Williams to play that for laughs. Those three performances changed what people thought he was capable of, and this is the one nobody talks about.

What Does the Audience Score Say That the Reviews Did Not?

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Here is the number that actually matters. That 42 percent critic score is built on 120 reviews. The audience score sits at 66 percent and is built on more than 50,000 ratings, and the recent trend skews positive. That gap is the whole argument. A film critics dismissed across a single weekend in 2002 has been quietly reassessed by tens of thousands of people watching it at home, with no expectations attached. ComicBook has made the cult classic case before, and the evidence has only accumulated since.

The satire aged into relevance too. A film about corporate machinery devouring a sincere children’s entertainer, about merchandising rights and charity fraud and executives calculating the market value of a man’s decency, plays very differently in 2026 than it did the year it came out.

Is It Worth Watching Now?

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Shout Factory finally gave the film a Blu-ray debut in August 2024 with a new 2K restoration and fresh interviews, which is the clearest signal yet that its stock is rising. Norton is coming off his fourth Oscar nomination for A Complete Unknown. DeVito, who has said he has rewatched Smoochy more than any of his own films, is more visible than he has been in years.

It currently streams free with ads on Tubi, Plex, and the Roku Channel. Go in knowing it is mean. That is the point. A film about how sincerity gets eaten alive by a machine was never going to be comfortable, and the fact that it made almost no money is arguably the most on-theme thing about it.