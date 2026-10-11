The Best James Bond Actor Returned to the Franchise 43 Years Ago, But the Movie’s Place in Canon Is Complicated

Every few years the internet runs another vote on who played James Bond best, and every few years Sean Connery either wins it or ties for first. Even the strongest case for Daniel Craig tends to end in a coin flip, since most people have a hard time deciding between Craig and Connery and that is about as settled as the argument ever gets. But, if you just casually ask someone who the best Bond is, more often than not you get Connery. He’s just iconic in the role, the actor most people associate with the suave super spy. You almost can’t have Bond without Connery.

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But the man most often voted the best Bond quit the role in 1971, made it clear he was finished, and then popped out playing Bond again twelve years later at the age of 53. That is odd on its own. Stranger still, the film he came back in does not count in the overall Bond franchise. It was made outside the official series, a rival studio released it, and when we ranked the five worst Bond movies in sixty years of 007 history the piece set this one aside as unofficial before the counting even started. Only one other Bond film carries that asterisk, the 1967 spoof version of Casino Royale, and that one at least had the decency to announce itself as a comedy. Forty-three years ago, on October 7, 1983, Never Say Never Again opened across the United States with Sean Connery back in the tuxedo and no legal right to use the gun barrel.

Why Isn’t Never Say Never Again an Official James Bond Movie?

IMAGE COURTESY OF MGM/UA

Never Say Never Again sits outside the official canon because of a fight that began in the late 1950s, when a producer named Kevin McClory worked with Ian Fleming and screenwriter Jack Whittingham on a Bond screen story that never got filmed. Fleming then turned that material into his 1961 novel Thunderball without crediting either man, and the reaction went about how you would expect. McClory sued, and the case settled in 1963 with the novel picking up a credit acknowledging the screen treatment. McClory came away holding rights in Thunderball. Not rights to James Bond. Rights in one particular story about James Bond, and the boundaries of even that were still being argued over decades later. When the fight reached a United States appeals court in 2001, the judges wrote that the extent of what Fleming assigned to McClory remains in dispute. A court conceding it could not settle the question, thirty-eight years after the contracts were signed, says something about how they were kept.

McClory produced the official Thunderball in 1965. A rival Bond project of his own ate much of the 1970s and stalled anyway, and he got a film made at last by returning to the single story he was permitted to touch. Never Say Never Again is therefore a second pass at the Thunderball plot, and the legal situation shows up everywhere once you know to look. Warner Bros. put it in North American theaters rather than United Artists. The budget ran $36 million, a bigger number than Eon put into its own Bond film that same year. Irvin Kershner directed, three years after he made The Empire Strikes Back, a career swerve I think about more often than is reasonable. Every supporting role was recast, so Max von Sydow plays Blofeld, Alec McCowen plays a Q called Algy here, and Edward Fox plays an M written as a young technocrat rather than the older man audiences were used to. There is no gun barrel opening and no Monty Norman theme, since Eon owned both. John Barry turned down the scoring job out of loyalty to Eon, and Michel Legrand took it on instead.

Why Did Sean Connery Agree to Play James Bond Again in 1983?

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Connery had quit the role after Diamonds Are Forever in 1971 and never pretended otherwise, and that history is where the title gets its edge. The joke was not cooked up in a marketing meeting either. It came from his wife, Micheline, and the finished film credits her for it on screen, making this the most charming credit in the entire production. A man tells interviewers for over a decade that he will never play the part again, agrees to play the part again, and his wife collects a screen credit for naming the movie after his broken promise. He was 52 when shooting began in September 1982 and 53 by the time it opened. He also arrived with real leverage, taking a multimillion-dollar fee along with approval over the script and the casting, not the deal a studio offers an actor it merely tolerates. The script needed the attention. Lorenzo Semple Jr. took the credit, while Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais came in to rewrite without one, a Writers Guild restriction keeping their names off the finished picture.

Approval over a script is only worth what someone does with it, and by his own account Connery did plenty. Looking back on the production, he said he could have walked away with an enormous amount of money and let the film bury itself, but that once he was involved he ended up in the middle of every decision, and that the producing fell to him and the assistant director. Coming from most actors that would read as score-settling. Coming from Connery in 1983 it reads closer to a maintenance report. There is also the detail that he was replaying a plot he had already shot in 1965, nearly two decades older, for a producer who had been fighting over this exact story since before the first version reached theaters. The shoot treated him roughly too. Steven Seagal was hired as the martial arts instructor and broke Connery’s wrist during training, and Connery said years later on television that he had no idea the wrist was broken until long afterward, either admirable or alarming depending on your relationship with doctors.

Who Won the 1983 Battle of the Bonds, Ocotopussy or Never Say Never Again?

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Two James Bond films arrived in 1983 from two different studios, both with a legitimate legal claim on the character. Octopussy came first, opening in the United States on June 10 with Roger Moore in the role for the sixth time, made for roughly $27.5 million. Never Say Never Again arrived almost four months later on that larger $36 million budget. Connery took the better opening, pulling in about $11 million against roughly $8.9 million for Octopussy. Before anybody frames that as a victory, his number covers four days of the Columbus Day holiday weekend and Octopussy‘s covers three, so the comparison is doing some quiet work on its own behalf. The two never went head to head either, since Connery’s film was moved out of the summer and well clear of Moore’s run. The full runs tell a cleaner story, and Moore took both. Octopussy finished with $67.9 million domestically and around $187.5 million worldwide, against $55.4 million at home and about $160 million worldwide for Never Say Never Again.

Neither film walked away clean, though. Two Bond movies in a single year asked the same audience to turn out twice for the same character, and splitting a franchise against itself is strange business however the receipts land. The series looked tired for the rest of the decade before it found its footing, and the reinvention did not land until 1995, two Bonds later, when GoldenEye handed the franchise the update it badly needed and proved with Pierce Brosnan in the role that Bond could survive a change of decade. I do not read 1983 as a contest. Eon came out ahead and then worked for thirty years to make certain nobody could do it again. Moore carried on for one more film, bowing out with A View to a Kill in 1985, his seventh and last turn in the role. Connery never played the part again, and this time for real.

Is Never Say Never Again Worth Watching in 2026?

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Never Say Never Again is worth watching in 2026, with your expectations set correctly, and the cast is the reason. Klaus Maria Brandauer plays the villain, renamed here from Thunderball‘s Emilio Largo. Pamela Salem and Bernie Casey round out the recast as Moneypenny and Felix Leiter. Barbara Carrera has said she built Fatima Blush out of the goddess Kali with some black widow and praying mantis folded in, and the performance got a Golden Globe nomination for supporting actress, so the recipe clearly worked on somebody. Kim Basinger plays Domino six years before she appeared as Vicki Vale in Tim Burton’s Batman. Rowan Atkinson, early in his film career, plays a Foreign Office functionary burdened with the name Nigel Small-Fawcett. Somebody in that writers’ room was enjoying themselves. Reviews in 1983 were broadly kind. The retrospective numbers hold up as well, a 71 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes across 55 reviews and a 68 on Metacritic from fifteen critics, and several entries inside the official canon score lower.

One thing has been settled, even if the canon question never was. MGM bought the film from its original production company in 1997, and on November 15, 2013, Danjaq and MGM acquired all remaining James Bond rights and interests from McClory’s estate and family, closing out disputes that had been flaring up for more than fifty years. The movie now belongs to the same people who own everything else, and it still gets sold separately and left out of the official box sets, a very polite way of seating a relative at a different table. Fans are more generous than the paperwork. In the 2021 YouGov survey of self-described Bond fans, 57 percent said Never Say Never Again counts as a proper Bond film and only 15 percent said it does not. I side with the 57 percent. No entry in the official run has a story like this one sitting behind it, where the best Bond anybody ever had came back at 53, on his own terms, and made a film about the character over the objections of the people who owned him.