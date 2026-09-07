Vin Diesel Recaptured The Magic of a Cult-Favorite Sci-Fi Franchise 13 Years Ago (By Ignoring The Prior Entry)

Some franchises die from neglect. This one nearly died from ambition. In 2000, a $23 million science-fiction picture called Pitch Black stranded survivors on a planet where the sun was going out and the dark was full of things that ate people. The only one who could see in it was the murderer they had been hauling in chains, Richard B. Riddick, whose surgically altered eyes worked best with no light at all, played by a then-unknown Vin Diesel. It made $53 million, a hit on that budget, and it made Diesel a star. Four years later Universal Pictures handed him $120 million to do it again, bigger. That is where it broke, and the repair did not arrive until September 6, 2013, in a film called Riddick.

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The sequel that did the damage was The Chronicles of Riddick, and it barely resembles the movie it followed. Pitch Black was a survival story in the dark. Chronicles was a space opera built around a galaxy-conquering death cult called the Necromongers, who convert whole planets by force and who end the film with Riddick sitting on their throne. It cost five times the original and grossed $107 million worldwide, never making back its production budget before a dollar of marketing was even counted. Rotten Tomatoes has it at 29%. The 2013 film does not pretend any of that happened somewhere else either. It opens with Riddick still on that throne and walks away from the entire apparatus inside ten minutes, and the $38 million it cost is the reason that worked.

Why Vin Diesel’s Sci-Fi Franchise Had to Shrink to Survive

By Diesel’s own account, the budget is what went wrong with Chronicles, because of what it forced the studio to do with the rating. Pitch Black was rated R. Chronicles went out PG-13. Diesel has said plainly that going the studio route raised the budget and that the R rating was the first thing cut to pay for it, because spending at that level and expanding the mythology meant reconfiguring the film for a wider audience. That is a star describing arithmetic, and the arithmetic set the rating.

Director David Twohy conceded the point himself, saying the production “possibly suffered from overreach” and describing the trap a nine-figure budget sets, where too many people have a stake for anyone to throw a real punch. So the two of them went back with a third of the money and the R rating restored, and the structure followed the budget down. Twohy has said the opening was modeled on Jeremiah Johnson, the 1972 Robert Redford western about a man alone in the wilderness. Riddick spends the first act of the 2013 film on a rock with a broken leg, working out what can kill him.

What Riddick Actually Proved About Franchise Filmmaking

No studio green-lit this out of belief. Diesel had already pried the rights out of Universal Pictures in 2006 by taking a cameo in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in exchange for them, and he has since described the trade as the studio handing over two properties it had no intention of making again, one of which turned into the biggest franchise in its library. When the third Riddick film still could not close its financing, he covered the gap himself. “I had to leverage my house,” he said days before release, adding that if the film had not been finished he would have been homeless.

The numbers deserve precision, because the easy version of this story is false. Riddick did not out-gross The Chronicles of Riddick. It made $94.8 million worldwide against the 2004 film’s $107.2 million, and its 58% on Rotten Tomatoes ties Pitch Black rather than beating it. What it did was turn a profit, which no Riddick sequel had managed. A $38 million film that grosses $95 million is a business. A $120 million film that grosses $107 million is a write-off. Even the critics who shrugged at it described it as a back-to-basics picture, and back to basics is what the ledger demanded.

Personally, I would call Riddick a correct movie before I called it a good one, and the criticism it took in 2013 still stands, particularly around Dahl, the mercenary played by Katee Sackhoff, who gets written as a punchline for most of the film. But it understood the one thing the $120 million version missed. Riddick is only frightening when he is the last advantage left in the room. Give him a throne and an army and he is a guy in space, and strand him on a rock with a broken leg and there is a movie again.

Thirteen years on, the follow-up is still not here. Riddick: Furya was announced in February 2023 and Diesel posted images from pre-production in August 2024, but there is no distributor, no release date, and reporting on its status has been contradictory. The trilogy left Netflix on September 1, 2026 with nowhere new announced. Strange fate for the only one of the three that paid for itself.

Riddick left Netflix on September 1, 2026, and no new US streaming home has been announced. Which of the three is the best one? Let us know in the comments.