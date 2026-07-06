3 Cult Sci-Fi Movies From the 1990s That Have Improved Every Year Since

In the 1990s, science fiction drew both from contemporary technological anxiety and from the boom in digital technologies, both leading to timeless productions thanks to a studio system still willing to bankroll original ideas rather than existing intellectual property. The decade opened with the launch of the Human Genome Project in 1990, watched the World Wide Web go public in 1991, and closed with the approach of Y2K, a countdown that made near-future dystopias feel like forecasting. Meanwhile, breakthroughs in computer-generated imagery from films like Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Jurassic Park gave directors the tools to visualize fantastical futures with a level of detail that was not possible a few years earlier.

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Because science fiction is fundamentally a bet on where the future is headed, some of it inevitably ages badly, undone by predictions that reality simply chose not to fulfill. However, the reverse is also true. When a film’s underlying anxieties about how technology will influence human life turn out to be correct, that film gains relevance with each passing year. For a select number of sci-fi cult movies of the 1990s, the technological and political progress of humankind makes them more relevant now than they’ve ever been.

3) Dark City

Image courtesy of New Line Cinema

Directed by Alex Proyas from a script he co-wrote with Lem Dobbs and David S. Goyer, Dark City initially bombed at the box office, grossing barely over its production costs. Yet, its premise has only grown more relevant as years have passed by, which explains Dark City‘s cult status and its growing fanbase. The narrative follows John Murdoch (Rufus Sewell), an amnesiac who awakens in a perpetually dark metropolis controlled by a group of aliens known as the Strangers. These Strangers routinely alter the physical landscape and implant false memories to study the human soul, a concept that heavily anticipates modern anxieties surrounding digital data manipulation.

Watching Dark City decades later, the idea of an unseen authority constantly rewriting reality to suit its needs functions as a twisted reflection of our current society, where those in power try to fabricate narratives and change people’s perception of reality. That process is only accelerating with the rise of generative AI tools, which allow people to recreate images and videos with growing precision, literally rewriting history. As it seems, Dark City is only bound to become more relevant in the next few years, which underlines how visionary the movie truly was.

2) Strange Days

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow from a script by James Cameron and Jay Cocks, Strange Days failed to recoup its production budget in theaters but steadily built a cult reputation that has only strengthened. The story follows Lenny Nero (Ralph Fiennes), a former cop who peddles black-market SQUID recordings — illicit clips that let users experience another person’s memories and sensations directly through their nervous system. When Lenny receives a disc containing a rape and murder seen through the killer’s eyes, the narrative transforms into a tense thriller that also explores corrupt law enforcement in a city already boiling with racial tension.

Set against a futuristic version of Los Angeles, Strange Days weaponizes its high-concept technology to explore voyeurism and the commercialization of trauma, things that have become part of our everyday life with renewed intensity since the rise of social media and its tentacular grip over human socialization. In a way, the SQUID technology anticipated a culture now saturated with first-person livestreams but also more recent phenomena such as virtual reality and deepfake pornography, where the boundary between authentic experience and manufactured sensation collapses. The film’s climactic use of a public SQUID playback to expose a police killing reads today as a direct prophecy of bodycam footage and the viral power of recorded evidence. As a result, each year makes Strange Days less of a cyberpunk cautionary tale and more of a documentary on the addictive and exploitable relationship between mediated experience and truth.

1) Gattaca

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

Written and directed by Andrew Niccol, Gattaca follows Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke), a natural-born man deemed genetically inferior in a future society where a person’s DNA determines their career, social standing, and life expectancy. To pursue his ambition of space travel, Vincent assumes the identity of Jerome Morrow (Jude Law), a paralyzed former athlete whose superior genetic profile grants access to the elite Gattaca Aerospace Corporation. Gattaca’s meditation on genetic determinism landed in 1997 as elegant speculative fiction, but the intervening decades have steadily transformed it into a unnervergly realistic analysis of the future. For instance, the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003, the advent of CRISPR gene-editing technology, and the explosion of direct-to-consumer DNA testing services have all dragged the film’s hypothetical future closer to the present.

While the Gattaca society is still distant from ours and we can still prevent it from materializing, insurance companies have begun piloting programs that tie premium adjustments to genetic risk markers. Furthermore, some workplace wellness programs blur the line between health monitoring and biological surveillance. Even the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act of 2008, passed partly in response to fears the film dramatized, faces regular pressure from companies willing to experiment with genetic screening. It’s no wonder Gattaca gets more relevant each year, as the development of DNA-based technology raises incredibly uncomfortable questions.

In your opinion, which 1990s sci-fi cult movie is more relevant today? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!