3 Great Comedy Movies With Over 90% On Rotten Tomatoes To Stream Right Now

In these volatile times there’s no better genre to kick back to than comedy. Unfortunately, when it comes to theatrical releases, you need binoculars to see when the next one is coming. Fortunately, that’s where streaming comes in. However, many films that debut on streaming do so for a reason, be it a lack of quality or a general lack of macro-scale marketability. Comedies aren’t currently seen as worth the investment when it comes to production costs and marketing costs, so they’re easy to put on a streamer where many people are already part of the club and can simply press play. The caveat is that, when there are so many comedies, many of which come equipped with at least one big name, some really great ones can get lost in the shuffle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, where not saying the following three got lost in the shuffle, perhaps you’ve already seen them. But if you haven’t, you really should. Note that one of them isn’t a new release but is nonetheless tied to a new release.

3) Hit Man

image courtesy of netflix

A very important film when it comes to the rise of Glen Powell to the A-list, Hit Man is a star vehicle all the way. It allows Powell to display charisma as a character in an unlikable profession, it allows him to display some wonderful chemistry with equally excellent co-lead Adria Arjona, and it allows him to show some range via his character’s proclivity for disguises.

Hit Man may follow a contract killer, but this is a lighthearted film all the way. Yet, while it is funny and likable, it also knows how to be tense when called for, resulting in a film with as much range as its leads.

Stream Hit Man on Netflix.

2) Planes, Trains and Automobiles

image courtesy of paramount pictures

The definitive Thanksgiving movie, Planes, Trains and Automobiles has the ability to be gut-busting funny and tearjerking in equal measure. It coasts on the strength of Steve Martin and John Candy’s chemistry, but equally important is just how lovely John Hughes’ work is as both director and screenwriter.

This is one of those Hughes movies that has actually aged very well (examples like Sixteen Candles and Weird Science…not so much). In that is the irony, in modern times, this R-rated movie is more viewable by kids than those PG movies. In fact, it should be required viewing for anybody trying to learn how special Candy was not just as a comedian but as a performer and human being. We’re including Planes, Trains and Automobiles not just because Thanksgiving is around the corner, but also because the 2025 documentary John Candy: I Like Me is now available on Prime Video. If you’re going to watch the documentary, you might as well follow it up with the Candy movie the doc’s title is referencing.

Stream Planes, Trains and Automobiles on MGM+.

1) Deep Cover

image courtesy of prime video

If there’s a movie on this list that may have gotten lost in the shuffle for many viewers, it’s Deep Cover. That’s a shame, because this is one thoroughly enjoyable, often hilarious little caper.

The performances alone are reason enough to give this one a try. Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom (playing against confident type), and Ted Lasso‘s Nick Mohammed are all clearly having fun, as is Paddy Considine as the villain and Ian McShane in a brief role. Fortunately, they’re also backed by a smart script, which is surprising considering it was penned by four people. That’s usually too many cooks in the kitchen, but not in this case.

Stream Deep Cover on Prime Video.

What movie has made you laugh the hardest in 2025? Let us know in the comments below!