3 Pixar Movie Sequels We Most Need Next After Toy Story 5

Toy Story 5 is finally in theaters, and the Pixar film will leave viewers feeling nostalgic for their favorite movies from the studio — some of which deserve sequels next. During a time when audiences are growing exasperated with non-stop sequels and spinoffs, it’s a pleasant surprise when a series sticks the landing multiple movies in a row. This is the case with Toy Story 5, which stays consistent in its charm. It may be the lowest-rated Toy Story movie of the bunch, but at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, that isn’t saying much.

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It’s proof that pouring enough passion into a story will keep audiences coming back for more. And some of Pixar’s other greatest hits also drive this truth home, as they’ve gotten strong follow-ups as well. (Just look at The Incredibles and Finding Nemo.) There are a few great Pixar films that haven’t expanded beyond one movie, though, and they really should. The studio should prioritize sequels for them now that Toy Story 5 is out.

3) A Bug’s Life 2

Considering the hype surrounding A Bug’s Life upon its 1998 release, it’s shocking the movie doesn’t have any sequels all these years later. A Bug’s Life was a critical and commercial success, bringing in $363 million worldwide on a reported $120 million budget (via Box Office Mojo). It was an impressive haul for the ’90s, and it’s likely a modern sequel would boast even bigger numbers. That’s especially true given how the film has aged. While some ’90s projects are forgotten or looked back on with mixed feelings, A Bug’s Life remains well regarded. Everything from its animation to its themes hold up today. In many ways, the latter are even more relevant.

And given A Bug’s Life‘s focus on banding together in the face of overwhelming power, a second take on the film would probably resonate even more in a modern sequel. Swapped, the Netflix movie that beat KPop Demon Hunters‘ opening numbers, has a similar focus on community and unity — and it doesn’t even have nostalgia to lean on. If the continued relevance of A Bug’s Life isn’t enough to get Millennials back to theaters, the film getting a follow-up after decades probably would. This is one case where nostalgia would likely prevail, and Pixar should take a chance on that.

2) Wall-E 2

Another iconic Pixar movie that’s lacking a sequel is Wall-E, and the 2008 film is long overdue for one. Like A Bug’s Life, Wall-E was a success for the studio, both in terms of its reception and its box-office revenue. It’s a rare project to unite critics and general audiences, with both giving it positive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes (95% and 90%, respectively). And according to Box Office Mojo, it grossed $521 million on a $180 million budget. Needless to say, Wall-E 2 would be a safe bet for Pixar, but there’s an understandable reason the studio hasn’t made it. In 2016, Pixar president Jim Morris addressed the possibility of a follow-up, telling Entertainment Weekly the film is “a love story that had its beginning, middle, and end.”

And Wall-E would be one of the more difficult Pixar movies to follow; the studio would need an excellent concept and solid execution to surpass the original. That said, there are directions a follow-up could go in. There’s the question of how humanity will rebuild Earth, and that’s a story that could touch on timely topics — and offer viewers some much-needed hope. Given how well Pixar’s series with multiple sequels are doing, the studio should really reconsider giving Wall-E at least one.

1) Onward 2

There are a number of newer Pixar movies that don’t have sequels, but perhaps the most obvious one to expand on is Onward. The fantasy film delivers a complete narrative over its run, but its setting and magic could be tapped into in far greater depth. The lovable brothers at its center could easily carry another film — though it’s hard to say if Tom Holland and Chris Pratt would have time to return — and the first one’s adventure focus could easily be repeated with a different plot.

The likely reason Onward never got a sequel is because it lost Pixar money. However, it’s worth noting that the film debuted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s no surprise audiences didn’t rush out to theaters to see it, but that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t have fared better in more stable times. Pixar should consider testing that theory out, as there are so many places it could take the animated fantasy film in a sequel. (Its focus on Ian and Barley’s father also makes it ripe for a prequel!)

What Pixar movie would you like to see get a sequel next? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!