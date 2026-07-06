3 Sci-Fi Movies From 1992 You Forgot You Loved That Aren’t Alien 3

While Alien 3 might currently be enjoying a critical reappraisal, there are a lot of other sci-fi movies from the same year that deserve similar credit for their stellar stories. While Ridley Scott’s Raised By Wolves tells a great, underrated sci-fi story, there can be no doubt about which of the veteran director’s projects have had the biggest impact on the genre. Scott helped define cinematic sci-fi with two early career movies, the 1982 cyberpunk classic Blade Runner and 1979s’s gripping space-set sci-fi horror Alien.

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While James Cameron’s 1986 sequel Aliens was arguably even better than Scott’s original movie, no sequel since has been able to outdo Alien’s claustrophobic intensity or its effective world-building. However, the tide of critical hate that originally met 1992’s belated sequel, Alien 3, has turned in recent years, with some reviewers questioning whether the second sequel in the series is a secret masterpiece. While that might be the case, there are plenty of other great 1992 sci-fi movies, like Universal Soldier, Freejack, and Nemesis, that deserve just as much critical consideration.

Universal Soldier

Released in July 1992, Roland Emmerich’s Universal Soldier initially seems like an inauspicious start to the blockbuster director’s Hollywood career. With a mere 33% on Rotten Tomatoes, this Jean-Claude Van Damme vehicle was viewed by critics as a dud. However, there is a reason that Universal Soldier earned $120 million on a budget of only $23 million and propelled America into bigger projects like Stargate and 1996’s iconic sci-fi Independence Day. The plot sees the titular secret government program bring Van Damme’s deceased Vietnam veteran back to life as part of a plan to create the perfect super soldier, but this convoluted setup is really just an excuse for some explosive action sequences and inventive martial arts battles. Benefitting from the presence of Van Damme and fellow ‘80s action icon Dolph Lundgren, Universal Soldier was thrilling enough to earn five sequels, including 2012’s legitimately superb John Hyams-directed follow-up, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning.

Freejack

Director Geoff Murphy has an unusual career, starting out with successful comedy movies in his home country of New Zealand before transitioning to some small Hollywood projects like Young Guns II and Under Siege 2: Dark Territory. Amid these is 1992’s oft-forgotten Emilio Estevez vehicle Freejack, a loose adaptation of author Robert Sheckley’s 1959 novel Immortality, Inc. Much like the earlier ‘90s sci-fi cult classic Total Recall, Freejack takes the basic premise of its source material and spins it into a thrill ride that is more concerned with entertainment than philosophical thought experiments. The plot sees a future bounty hunter transport Estevez’s bemused F1 driver to the future to transplant a rich villain’s consciousness into his body, and screenwriters Steven Pressfield, Dan Gilroy, and Roland Shusett mine this wild setup for all it is worth while benefiting from a starry supporting cast including Mick Jagger, Rene Russo, and Anthony Hopkins.

Nemesis

While all of the cult sci-fi movies mentioned here are less famous than the infamously divisive Alien 3, Universal Soldier and Freejack at least had a chance to be as big as the same year’s major sci-fi horror franchise addition. With bankable stars like Estevez and Van Damme, as well as creators like Emmerich and Gilroy, these were major productions with plenty of studio backing. In contrast, 1992’s Nemesis is a low-budget, largely forgotten martial arts movie/dystopian sci-fi action thriller that never got its flowers. Starring champion kickboxer Olivier Gruner, Nemesis’s near-nonsensical plot centres on androids, terrorists, and political intrigue in a rain-soaked neon future cityscape. However, no one is here for the storyline. Like so many of its prolific director Albert Pyun’s cult movies, Nemesis is overstuffed, chaotic and needlessly complex, but its slick action set pieces and unexpectedly striking visuals more than make up for the sci-fi story’s lack of legibility.