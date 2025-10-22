3 Sci-Fi Movies With Over 90% On Rotten Tomatoes To Stream Right Now

Many of the greatest movies ever made are members of the science fiction genre. Blade Runner, Star Wars, Alien, The Terminator, The Thing, 2001: A Space Odyssey, they all apply. Sci-fi is perfect for the cinematic medium. It’s the place where imagination can become reality to be consumed by all, and even when the ambition outmatches the execution, there’s something to be admired by the genre’s works. There are a few sci-fi movies from the 2010s that will likely end up being held in a similarly high regard as those aforementioned classics, e.g. Ex Machina, Looper, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and Arrival.

What follows are three examples of even more recent sci-fi movies that are impactful from front to back. And, just in case you haven’t had the chance to sit down and watch them yet, we’re going to tell you where you can do so.

3) Godzilla Minus One

A sequel to Godzilla Minus One is on the way and it’s the most highly-anticipated an installment of the franchise has been in quite some time, perhaps even more than the Monsterverse entries. And that is entirely due to the fact that Takashi Yamazaki is returning to direct it.

Considering the franchise has been running for six decades, one might have thought it had run out of ideas. But Yamazaki had a different approach: to focus on the human characters more than ever before. And it works like a charm. Godzilla Minus One could not have been any more deserving of its Best Visual Effects win at the Academy Awards, and it’s just surprising it didn’t nab a nomination for Best International Feature Film.

Stream Godzilla Minus One on Netflix.

2) Predator: Killer of Killers (& Prey)

Another very interesting step forward for the Yautja universe, Predator: Killer of Killers was further proof that there is good reason to be very excited for Predator: Badlands. It cannot be overstated just how impactful Dan Trachtenberg was to the Predator IP, which for so long had repeatedly tried to replicate the success of John McTiernan’s classic only to come up short.

And, while Predator 2 has its moments, only Trachtenberg has been able to really give the Arnold Schwarzenegger classic a run for its quality money. And he’s done it twice, with both Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers. Even for those who typically can’t get into animated movies, Killer of Killers, with its brilliant structure and compelling action sequences, is well worth a try. Just make sure to check out Prey first.

Stream Predator: Killer of Killers on Hulu.

1) Companion

One of 2025’s very best films, Companion is a brilliant and highly entertaining commentary on AI, toxic masculinity, and greed, all anchored by an awards-worthy performance by Sophie Thatcher. This is a movie that is best to enter cold, as there are a few twists along the way that do wonders for upping the tension of this single-locale sci-fi thriller.

And, while this is Thatcher’s show, Companion is graced with an all-around great cast. Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Rubert Friend, and What We Do in the Shadows‘ Harvey Guillén all play their parts to perfection, and they are consistently guided and aided by a script that finds a perfect balance between sci-fi, horror, thriller, and even a little bit of comedy for good measure.

Stream Companion on HBO Max.

What is your favorite sci-fi movie you streamed lately?