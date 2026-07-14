4 Comedy Movies From 1994 I Bet You Can Seriously Quote Every Line From

One of the signs of a classic film is the number of quotables it contains, and that’s especially true of comedies. Films like Anchorman, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and The Princess Bride are filled with lines that immediately come to mind anytime those movies are mentioned. It turns out in 1994, there were several that absolutely belong in that category, and we are breaking down the 4 comedy films from that year that you can seriously quote every line from.

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4. The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause has gone on to become a beloved Christmas franchise since its 1994 debut, expanding to three films and a Disney+ series. While all of those are enjoyable (including the delightfully chaotic Martin Short-starring third film), the original Santa Clause is still the most quotable of the bunch, and might just be the best movie in the franchise as well.

Several great quotes are after Scott Calvin takes on the role of Santa, including the iconic line of “I’m in big trouble” after he shaves his beard, but it grows right back as the Christmas season nears. Another hilarious moment is when Scott tries to get gifts to children for the first time, and the first girl he meets is awake when he tries to deliver a doll, telling her, “Do you want this doll or not? Go back to sleep”. This is also a great call back moment later when he is a much better Santa and drinks the milk, and after having a sour reaction, the girl says, “You Said You Were Lactose Intolerant.”

Other great lines have to do with mocking Neil, including when Calvin tells him, “Where Are You Gonna Get More Sweaters After The Circus Pulls Out Of Town?”. Another great moment is when Scott sarcastically responds to the school’s questions with,, “We Shared A Bowl Of Sugar, Did Some Shots Of Brown Liquor, Played With My Shotguns, Field Dressed A Cat, Looked For Women… I Read Him A Book!” The “Top Gigio” response to the police’s questioning is also memorable, as is Judy the Elf’s response, “Thanks, But I’m Seeing Someone In Wrapping.” There are far more, but these are just some of the reasons why this holiday film has become a quotable classic.

3. Clerks

Clerks inspired a generation of film fans and has continued to be a beloved franchise to this day. While it has delivered multiple sequels, the original film has a special magic about it, and a big part of that is the host of quotable lines throughout the film from Dante, Randal, Jay, Silent Bob, and the rest of the film’s talented cast.

A line that perfectly captures the era of video rental stores is linked to Randal, who has no problem letting his annoyance with customers shine through. This customer montage has several funny customers, but the one that stands out most is the guy who asks, “Do you have that one with that guy who was in that movie that was out last year?” This is also part of another memorable line when Randal tells Dante, “This job would be great if it wasn’t for the f customers.” Randal later delivers another signature burn to a customer when he tells them, “There’s nothing more exhilarating than pointing out the shortcomings of others, is there?”.

It’s not just Randal delivering memorable lines though, as Silent Bob delivers this gem to Dante, saying, “You know, there’s a million fine-looking women in the world, dude. But they don’t all bring you lasagna at work. Most of ‘em just cheat on you.” There is also a hilarious Star Wars discussion regarding which ending was better, Return of the Jedi or The Empire Strikes Back. When Dante says it’s Empire, Randal calls that blasphemy, and then Dante says, “Empire had the better ending. I mean, Luke gets his hand cut off, finds out Vader’s his father, Han gets frozen and taken away by Boba Fett. It ends on such a down note. I mean, that’s what life is, a series of down endings. All Jedi had was a bunch of Muppets.”

Clerks is full of hilarious moments with more lines like these, and that’s why fans will continue to revisit it time and time again.

2. The Mask

Few characters are as unhinged as The Mask, and it was an iconic performance from Jim Carrey that brought the character and his world to life. The Mask started out as a comic, but the movie is what many will associate with the character, and Carrey’s Stanley Ipkiss delivers some truly memorable lines over the course of the film.

The Mask is full of references to Hollywood in both dialogue and visuals, including one particular sequence that was based on Dirty Harry. The Mask pulls out a crazy arsenal of guns and then says, “Now You Have To Ask Yourself One Question: Do I Feel Lucky? Well, Do Ya, Punks?!” Another homage was to The Cincinnati Kid, as Mask delivers a line about Dorian saying, “You Were Good Kid, Real Good, But As Long As I’m Around You’ll Always Be Second Best, See?”

In this same vein, there’s one line that was actually an homage to multiple films, which is when The Mask is shot multiple times by Dorian and his men. The Mask responds with a hilarious monologue that includes the line “Hold Me Closer, Ed, It’s Getting Dark…Tell Auntie Em To Let Old Yeller Out…Tell Tiny Tim I Won’t Be Coming Home This Christmas…Tell Scarlett I Do Give A Damn!”

There are also some lines that even people who haven’t seen the movie probably know, including the iconic line “Sssssmokin’. While the line is iconic in itself, it’s also Carrey’s exaggerated delivery of the line that really makes it so memorable. Another of these classic lines is the infamous “Somebody stop me” line, which The Mask delivers in the outfit that most know from the film, which is the yellow suit and hat. Those are just a few of the lines that stand out from The Mask, and those lines helped create one of Carrey’s most memorable films.

1. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

While Jim Carrey has a number of classic films on his resume, the film that catapulted him to superstardom was Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. As the eccentric detective, Carrey had some comedic gems throughout the entire film, and many times it was how he said the words as much as the words themselves.

Case in point, when Ventura is going back and forth with Lois Einhorn. After he goes off on a tangent that includes how he rid the area of demons, he calls them losers. When he says it a third time though, Ventura exaggerates the word and makes it even longer, calling them “Leh-hew ze-hers”, and it quickly became one of many recognizable Carrey lines.

Another great line is when Ventura exaggerates the danger of climbing into a drained tank to investigate. There’s no immediate danger, but Ventura doesn’t waste the opportunity to deliver a line suggesting that it is incredibly dangerous. When Ventura says, “If I’m not back in five minutes”, you expect him to then say something about not making it. Instead, he says “just wait longer”, and it’s not only a parody of so many detective stories, but it’s also hilarious.

The one line that is most associated with the movie though is the iconic “Alrighty then”, and like loser and other words used in the sequel, it’s all about Carrey’s delivery of the line. The exaggerated length of the word and his facial expressions make this a Carrey classic, and it’s the one term that is immediately associated with the Ace Ventura franchise. That’s why it had to be number 1 on this list, even with some stacked competition.

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