4 Fantasy Movies That Were Originally Divisive, but Are Now 10/10 Masterpieces

Sometimes, you watch a fantasy movie and immediately think of it as an undisputed classic — a true masterpiece of the genre. Many films fit that description, and the fact that they’re always praised and recommended by fans certainly helps. However, some of them didn’t receive that kind of treatment when they first arrived. As surprising as it may sound, these movies were once met with enough criticism to become divisive before eventually earning the reputation they enjoy today. Thankfully, over time, many of the things that were originally seen as flaws ended up becoming some of their greatest strengths. But how did that happen? And why?

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We’ve put together a list of examples that were very much criticized at first but are now appreciated the way they probably should have been all along. In fact, it’s pretty rare these days to find someone speaking negatively about them.

4) The Dark Crystal

image courtesy of universal pictures

Today, fantasy movies that break away from the genre’s traditional formula are often embraced for doing something different (even if they appeal to a more specific audience). Back in the ’80s, however, that wasn’t necessarily the case, which helps explain why The Dark Crystal was so divisive upon release. The story follows Jen, one of the last surviving Gelflings, as he sets out to restore the Crystal of Truth and stop the Skeksis from continuing their rule over the world of Thra. The problem was that people expected something much lighter and more accessible from Jim Henson, only to be met with a fantasy that was strange, dark, and unsettling.

Ironically, the very qualities that made the film controversial are exactly why it’s now considered a fantasy classic. The Dark Crystal is a remarkably bold piece of filmmaking that refuses to simplify its world just to appeal to a wider audience; it has a distinct identity, follows its own creative instincts, and doesn’t feel like it was designed around any established formula. Also, its visual style is one of its biggest strengths. Even decades later, it’s difficult to find another fantasy film that looks or feels quite like it.

3) Hook

image courtesy of tristar pictures

Not everyone has seen Hook, and even today, it’s surprisingly underrated. And much of its negative reception at the time seems to have come from the enormous expectations surrounding the project. After all, it was a Steven Spielberg movie, starring one of the biggest actors of the ’90s and based on one of the most iconic characters in literature. Rather than simply retelling Peter Pan, the story imagines what would happen if Peter (Robin Williams) grew up, completely forgot who he was, and became an adult consumed by work and responsibilities.

It’s a fascinating premise, but at the time, many people were too focused on comparing it to the source material, so some critics saw a long, overly sentimental movie with a larger-than-life visual style, while others connected with what was ultimately an emotional story about growing up and losing touch with the person you used to be. Fortunately, that second interpretation is the one that has endured. Hook feels less like a conventional fantasy adventure and more like one of Spielberg’s most personal and heartfelt projects.

2) Willow

image courtesy of mgm studios

There have always been people who loved Willow, but for a long time, it wasn’t talked about in the same way as other beloved fantasy classics. The story follows Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis), a humble farmer who becomes the protector of a baby destined to overthrow an evil queen, setting him on an adventure far beyond the life he has always known. So why was it divisive? A lot of it came down to expectations. Associated with George Lucas, many critics expected something groundbreaking and instead saw a story they considered familiar, basic, and overly conventional. That criticism isn’t entirely unfair, but it also misses what makes the film work.

Willow‘s strength comes from how well it executes the genre’s most familiar elements. The characters are incredibly likable, and the chemistry between Davis and Val Kilmer is one of the movie’s biggest assets. More importantly, the movie captures a genuine sense of adventure that keeps the story engaging from beginning to end. Combined with its practical effects and sincere storytelling, it gives exactly what a fantasy should. It prioritizes fun above everything else.

1) Hocus Pocus

image courtesy of walt disney pictures

Today, Hocus Pocus is widely viewed as one of the ultimate Halloween movies, the kind that people revisit every October without even thinking twice about it. That’s why it’s hard to believe there was a time when people argued it simply didn’t work as a story. The movie follows the Sanderson sisters, three witches accidentally resurrected by a teenager on Halloween night, who then set out to regain their powers before sunrise. It’s totally fun and one of Disney’s best achievements. Still, critics felt the screenplay was messy, unfocused, and more interested in a series of comedic moments than in building a cohesive narrative.

What those early reviews missed is that the Sanderson sisters are the movie — their wildly eccentric personalities are exactly what makes Hocus Pocus so entertaining. They bring so much energy and charisma to every scene that even the simplest moments become fun to watch. They are the heart of the film, and younger generations were the ones who truly recognized that over time. Thankfully, that perspective eventually won out. Not every cult fantasy earns a second chance, but Hocus Pocus absolutely deserved one.

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