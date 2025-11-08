4 Great Oscar Isaac Movies to Watch After Frankenstein

Oscar Isaac stars in Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein, and it’s just one of his many critically acclaimed movies. Over the last two and a half decades, the actor has delivered memorable performances in tons of great films and TV shows, from Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) to Scenes from a Marriage (2021). Additionally, Isaac has incorporated major franchises into his filmography, playing Moon Knight in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Apocalypse in Marvel’s X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), and Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. As Isaac adds Victor Frankenstein to his lengthy list of superb roles, fans of the performer should make sure to watch his best films — many of which have a dark and gloomy atmosphere reminiscent of Frankenstein.

The following four movies featuring Isaac represent some of the star’s best work, and they’re perfect to watch after Frankenstein.

4) The Card Counter

The Card Counter (2021) is a fascinating exploration of one man’s moral compass and path toward redemption. Isaac stars as William Tell, a former United States military interrogator who lives a quiet life as a gambler after serving eight years in prison. Tell becomes embroiled in another man’s plot to kill a retired major, leading to a riveting succession of games and bloodshed. The Card Counter‘s morally corrupt characters fuel its layered narrative, and Isaac’s lead performance is a major highlight. Intertwining personal drama with criticism of U.S. intervention in the Middle East, The Card Counter leaves audiences with a lot to think about. Beyond its insightful commentary on real-world events, the film exudes plenty of tension and sharp storytelling to keep viewers engrossed.

3) A Most Violent Year

A Most Violent Year (2014) has to be one of Isaac’s most underrated movies, and it’s the perfect dark, character-driven story to watch after Frankenstein. In the film, Isaac’s Abel Morales faces violence and legal trouble with his oil company in 1980s New York City. As Morales strives to revive his business and protect his loved ones, numerous unexpected circumstances arise. Led by a fantastic Isaac, A Most Violent Year is grim, gritty, and engaging from start to finish. The movie doesn’t contain too much action, but its focus on the main character’s internal and external battles makes for a compelling narrative. Those who have only seen Isaac’s best-known movies need to add A Most Violent Year to their watchlist now.

2) Dune: Part One

Dune: Part One (2021) might not be as great as its breathtaking sequel, Dune: Part Two (2024), but it’s still a captivating introduction to the world of Frank Herbert’s famous sci-fi book series. Isaac plays Duke Leto Atreides, the father of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and the ruler of Arrakis in the movie. Even in a supporting role alongside other top-notch actors, Isaac stands out as the righteous yet embattled Leto. The star effectively portrays the leader of House Atreides during his most tense undertaking, painting a portrait of Leto’s hopes and burdens as he tries to bring about his family’s success. Dune: Part One isn’t a happy story by any means, and its strong focus on characters makes it a gripping tale. Elevated by gorgeous visuals and the occasional action set piece, Dune: Part One is a must-watch for fans of Isaac and sci-fi movies.

1) Ex Machina

Easily one of the best sci-fi movies of the century, Ex Machina (2014) fully delves into the relationship between humans and their artificial intelligence counterparts. Isaac portrays Nathan Bateman, an ego-driven tech CEO who organizes for Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson), a programmer, to visit his home and experiment with his AI humanoids. While attempting to prove the sentience of the robot Ava (Alicia Vikander), Nathan and Caleb discover just how intelligent she is, and the results are chilling.

Ex Machina is a thrilling film that features numerous twists and turns. Thought-provoking in its examination of AI, Ex Machina has become even more relevant in recent years. Vikander emerges as the film’s star, but Isaac and Gleeson make an exceptional duo as the self-important CEO and the naive tech employee. The movie’s tale about a man-made creation evolving beyond the control of its architect closely mirrors Frankenstein, which cements Ex Machina as an ideal next viewing.

