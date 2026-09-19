4 Movies About Time Loops That Received A Great Rating From Roger Ebert (& One Is A Bill Murray Comedy Classic)

Roger Ebert died on April 4, 2013, which turns out to be right before the thing he would have had the most fun with. Edge of Tomorrow opened in 2014. Happy Death Day followed in 2017, Palm Springs in 2020, Boss Level in 2021, and somewhere in there the time loop stopped being a premise and became a genre with its own rules, its own jokes and its own devoted audience. Ebert saw none of it. What he got instead was the form assembling itself one film at a time across four decades, before anybody had settled on a name for it or agreed on what the rules were supposed to be. He reviewed these films as individual oddities rather than as members of a category, which is exactly what makes the reviews worth reading now. He was working without the shorthand every viewer has today, and he had to describe the machinery from scratch every time he ran into it.

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What he did see, across a career that ran from the 1960s to 2013, was a handful of films that trapped a character in a repeating stretch of time, and he wrote about them with the specific pleasure of a critic handed a puzzle. Four of those reviews are worth pulling back out. The ratings are higher than you would expect from a man who said on the record that this kind of story drove him crazy, and one of them is the rare case of Ebert publicly overturning his own verdict more than a decade later. Three of the four landed on the same rating, which is its own small story about where his resistance actually sat. This site has already run the same exercise on his perfect-rated science fiction picks, and there is no overlap between that list and this one. What follows is the loop shelf, in the order he got to it.

4) Groundhog Day Got 3 Stars In 1993 And Ebert Spent 12 Years Changing His Mind

Ebert reviewed Groundhog Day on the day it opened, February 12, 1993, and gave it three stars out of four. That is a good review, not a rave, and reading it back you can feel him enjoying the film without quite deciding how large it was. He liked the premise, he liked Bill Murray, and he ended on the moral rather than the mechanism: “Just because we’re born as SOBs doesn’t mean we have to live that way.” Then, on January 30, 2005, he did something he did not do often. He added the film to his Great Movies series, the running canon he built out of pictures he thought were permanent, and wrote about it again at four stars.

Twelve years had passed. The film had turned into something people quote in sermons and assign in philosophy classes, and Ebert had come around to what it was doing, describing Phil Connors as “Hamlet in a sitcom world” and closing on the idea that “all we can do about it is be the best person we know how to be.” The film needs no setup: the late Harold Ramis directs, Murray plays a Pittsburgh weatherman condemned to relive February 2 in Punxsutawney until he stops being cruel about it, and Andie MacDowell plays the producer he cannot charm his way past. It made $105 million and it is the film every later loop movie gets measured against. The part nobody mentions is that Ebert needed a second pass to say so, which is a very on-brand outcome for a movie about second passes.

3) Run Lola Run Got 3 Stars And Ebert Called It A Closed Loop Six Years Before The Trope Had A Name

Tom Tykwer’s German thriller is the one on this list that treats the loop as a formal experiment rather than a punishment, and Ebert clocked exactly that. Reviewing it on July 2, 1999 at three stars, he ended by calling the film “essentially a film about itself, a closed loop of style.” That phrase is doing a lot of work for 1999, which is years before anyone had a shorthand for what this kind of movie was. The setup is famously lean. Lola gets a phone call. Her boyfriend has lost one hundred thousand marks belonging to a very dangerous man and has twenty minutes to produce it. She runs. It goes wrong.

The film resets and she runs again, and then a third time, and each pass diverges because Lola carries something forward from the last one that the film never bothers to explain. Franka Potente spends most of the eighty-one minutes at a dead sprint, scored to a techno track Tykwer co-wrote, and the camera treats a stairwell and a revolving door as if they were action set pieces. It cost around $1.75 million and made roughly $24 million worldwide, which made it a genuine arthouse crossover in the United States and one of the most profitable German films of its era. It streams on Hulu and Starz.

2) Timecrimes Got 3 Stars From A Critic Who Opened By Saying The Genre Drove Him Nuts

Ebert began his January 7, 2009 review of Nacho Vigalondo’s Spanish thriller by admitting the whole category annoyed him: “Time travel in the movies is always about paradox. And it always drives me nuts.” He gave it three stars anyway, which is the sort of thing that makes a rating worth quoting. Timecrimes runs ninety-two minutes, cost almost nothing, and works like a machine with no slack in it. A middle-aged man is idly scanning the woods behind his house through binoculars when he sees a woman undressing. He goes to look. Someone with a bandaged pink face stabs him. He runs into a nearby building, a scientist hides him in a tank, and he comes out roughly an hour earlier, which means he now has to watch himself live through the afternoon he just survived.

Every move he makes to fix things turns out to be the reason they happened. He is the man with the bandages. He is the reason the woman was undressing at all. The film is genuinely unpleasant about where that logic ends up, because keeping a loop consistent means committing the acts you already know were committed. It remains one of the few time loop films that rewards drawing a chart, and it streams free with ads on Tubi and Plex, which makes it the easiest thing here to go and watch.

1) Source Code Got Ebert’s Highest Loop Rating Two Years Before He Died

The best rating on this list went to Duncan Jones’s Source Code, which Ebert gave three and a half stars on March 31, 2011. He opened by calling it “an ingenious thriller that comes billed as science fiction, although its science is preposterous,” then spent the review explaining why that did not matter, which is about the most useful thing anyone has written in defense of the genre. Jake Gyllenhaal plays an Army helicopter pilot who wakes on a Chicago commuter train inside another man’s body with no memory of getting there. Eight minutes later the train explodes. He wakes in the same seat and it starts over. A military program has been dropping his consciousness into a reconstruction of a bombing victim’s final eight minutes so he can identify the man responsible before a second and larger attack, and the window never gets any longer.

He can only change what he does inside it. Michelle Monaghan plays the passenger sitting across from him, Vera Farmiga runs the program with visible discomfort, and the film’s real turn is that the pilot’s situation outside the loop is considerably worse than anyone has told him. It made $147 million against a $32 million budget, it never got the sequel it was clearly built for, and it was the last time loop film Ebert would ever review.

Two years after the Source Code review Ebert was gone, and the genre he had spent decades being mildly exasperated by promptly exploded into one of the most reliable premises in movies. He never got to write about a slasher built on the mechanic, or the romantic comedy that turned being trapped into the happy ending, or Tom Cruise dying a few hundred times on an alien-infested beach. Whether that counts as a loss depends on how much you enjoy imagining the reviews. What is on the record is four films, three threes and a three and a half, plus one four-star reversal that took him twelve years to reach. Three of the four are a click away and two of those are free. For a critic who announced in print that the paradoxes drove him nuts and then kept turning up for them anyway, that is a warmer record than he would probably have admitted to.