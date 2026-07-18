4 Perfect Cult Movies From 1987 That Every ’80s Genre Fan Still Rewatches Today

It’s hard for modern movies to replicate the feel of ’80s films, mostly because that same vibe that older productions had just doesn’t exist anymore — and that goes for pretty much every genre. They had such a unique identity tied to that era, to the point where a lot of them had the potential to become cult classics. And especially in 1987, there were some that also became favorites among many fans. Try watching them again today, and you’ll find yourself wanting to come back for another round. They have a creative confidence that feels increasingly rare in Hollywood nowadays.

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That’s why, across sci-fi, action, horror, and fantasy, we’ve selected 4 great movies from 1987 that are perfect examples of what made ’80s cinema so special, and why so many people are still eager to bring back even a little bit of the decade’s magic.

4) Predator

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

For many people, Predator is still just another action movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, but for an entire generation and those devoted fans of ’80s productions, it’s a genre classic and a major cult favorite (not to mention it went on to create an entire franchise that is still alive and beloved to this day). The story follows a team of soldiers sent on a rescue mission in Central America who, without realizing it, become the prey of an alien hunter that takes them down one by one. And the film is so much fun because it knows exactly how to trick the audience.

In the first few minutes, everything seems like it’s going to follow the formula of the military action movies of the time, until the story completely shifts and starts working almost like a slasher set in the jungle. And it’s this change in direction, combined with the creature’s remarkable design and the movie’s entire atmosphere, that makes so many people love Predator. In fact, even when the franchise started exploring new directions, many fans found themselves missing what made the original so special. While it may not be the most nostalgic production of the decade, it carries some of the era’s most recognizable elements and a very distinct identity.

3) Near Dark

image courtesy of F/M Entertainment

Near Dark is a B-movie, but it’s an incredible one. And anyone who is truly into the vampire genre has probably already seen it and recommended it to someone else. Instead of following the classic image of elegant, mysterious vampires, the film introduces us to a group of violent outsiders who travel through small towns, leaving a trail of bodies behind them. The story specifically follows Caleb (Adrian Pasdar), a young man whose life is completely changed after he gets involved with a girl who belongs to this group.

It’s a horror, western, and road movie all at once, and it manages to do so in a way that still feels different from almost anything else made within the genre. Maybe because it strayed so far from the conventional vampire formula, Near Dark went totally unnoticed when it was released in 1987, but luckily, time has been kind to it. Today, for anyone looking for an underrated classic (especially one with a darker edge) that can genuinely surprise them, ’80s fans often bring this one up. And the best part isn’t even the story itself, but the atmosphere. There’s just nothing else quite like what this movie creates.

2) RoboCop

image courtesy of orion pictures

So many smart ideas packed into a movie filled with action and violence. That’s the strategy behind RoboCop, after he is killed in the line of duty and brought back to life as a cyborg created by a big corporation to fight crime. But the film never settles for being just a story about an almost unstoppable cop, because its biggest strength is the social commentary underneath it all — criticizing TV, the privatization of public security, corporate greed, and even the way violence is turned into entertainment.

With that concept, the execution is phenomenal and keeps the audience hooked effortlessly. But what’s interesting is that, on a first watch, it’s easy to miss just how much the movie is saying, until a rewatch reveals that RoboCop is much more than it appears and explains why it has become such a respected cult classic. A lot has changed since the ’80s, but the funny thing is that many of its criticisms still feel relevant today. Combine that with its biting humor, practical effects, and amazing quotes, and you get a feature that’s impossible to forget.

1) The Princess Bride

image courtesy of 20th century studios

When it comes to old-school fantasy, The Princess Bride is one of the first movies that comes to mind, because it’s a feature that never gets old, no matter how much time passes. The story begins with a grandfather reading a book to his grandson, and that tale follows Westley (Cary Elwes) as he tries to reunite with Buttercup (Robin Wright), facing pirates, swordsmen, giants, and a prince along the way — but the adventure itself is only one part of what makes everything work. The real secret behind its rewatchability is the sense of comfort it brings, and that comes from how perfectly balanced the plot is.

The Princess Bride makes fun of fairy tales without turning them into a parody, plays with genre clichés without losing the heart of the story, and manages to be funny, emotional, and exciting almost all at once. For anyone who loves ’80s cinema, especially the fantasy genre, it has that same light and feeling found in other classics from the era like Labyrinth, Willow, Legend, and The NeverEnding Story. It has a very specific kind of magic that feels tied to that period — a side of fantasy that’s much harder to find today because so much of the genre has become focused on being bigger, darker, and more modern.

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