4 Sci-Fi Movies From 1990 That All ’80s Kids Know are Unbeatable

If you look at the entire history of sci-fi in cinema, 1990 was one of those rare years when the genre seemed to get just about everything right. During that time, some franchises were taking major steps forward, while others were finding ways to reinvent their formulas, and even smaller productions managed to leave a lasting impression thanks to fresh ideas and a strong identity. And it didn’t matter whether you preferred action, time travel, or dystopian stories, for example, because there was a movie for every kind of fan. It’s no coincidence that, even today, many Millennials still look back on these films as untouchable genre classics.

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And it’s not just about nostalgia, because each one found its own way to do something different, which is exactly why it stood out. They may not have the same impact on younger generations, but watch just one of the movies on this list today, and it’s easy to see why they won over so many sci-fi fans back in the day.

4) Hardware

image courtesy of miramax films

The least well-known movie on this list, Hardware still had no trouble building an incredibly loyal fanbase that knows it’s one of the true sci-fi good projects of the ’90s. At a time when major studios were pouring money into big-budget blockbusters, this one took the opposite approach, delivering a low-budget but brilliant premise: Jill (Stacy Travis), an artist, brings home the remains of a military robot, only to find out the machine can rebuild itself to carry out its original kill program. It embraces its cyberpunk aesthetic with enough personality to earn its status as a genuine cult classic.

Anyone who grew up in the ’80s probably remembers when the genre didn’t need big budgets to feel creative and ambitious, and Hardware is almost a perfect example of that. The practical effects have definitely aged, but they also give the movie a distinct identity, especially with its horror elements mixed in. It was never a giant, but very few films can match its art direction and oppressive atmosphere. This is a feature that puts all its faith in creativity, and that confidence is what makes it so distinctive (even if it’s also the reason it doesn’t appeal to most people).

3) Predator 2

image courtesy of 20th century studios

Predator is one of the most iconic sci-fi franchises not just of the ’80s, but of all time. At the same time, it’s also one of those series where the original has always overshadowed almost everything that came after it. Even so, there’s a growing number of fans who have come to appreciate Predator 2 for exactly what it is: a sequel that refuses to copy the first movie beat for beat. This time, the Predator is unleashed in a crime-ridden Los Angeles, where a detective has to figure out who’s (or what’s) hunting down criminals across the city. It may lose some of the magic from the original, but it also gives the saga a completely different identity.

Predator 2 proved there was plenty of room to expand the mythology instead of just dropping another squad of soldiers into the jungle to face an invisible hunter. It probably was never going to top the first film (especially with Arnold Schwarzenegger being replaced by Danny Glover), but it never really tried to. It took risks, and that’s why it feels far more interesting today than so many sequels that choose to play it safe.

2) Back to the Future Part III

image courtesy of universal pictures

Back to the Future is one of the greatest trilogies ever made and a longtime favorite for several fans, but everyone would agree that Back to the Future Part III is the weakest of the three. That said, it says far more about the consistency of the trilogy than it does about the movie itself. This time, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) travels back to 1885 to save Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), swapping futuristic settings for the Old West without losing the humor, creativity, and lovable characters that made audiences fall in love with the franchise. And it never needed to outdo the first two installments — it just needed to bring the story to a satisfying close.

By giving Doc Brown a much bigger role, developing his character arc, and an emotional farewell, Back to the Future Part III left many ’80s kids feeling totally satisfied. The Western setting, while a major departure from the previous films, is one of its biggest strengths. It may not be the standout entry in the trilogy, but it still delivers a level of entertainment that very few sci-fi franchises manage to maintain all the way through their final installment.

1) Total Recall

image courtesy of tristar pictures

If there’s one movie that perfectly captures what big-budget sci-fi looked like in the early ’90s, it’s Total Recall. Based on a story by Philip K. Dick, it follows Douglas Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a man who decides to purchase the memories of a trip to Mars, only to suddenly realize that his entire life may have been built on a lie. It’s a mix of sci-fi, action, conspiracy, and mystery that never hands the audience easy answers, which is also why people are still debating what really happened in the story more than three decades later.

But what makes it so unbeatable for an entire generation, though, is the feeling that every single scene was crafted with creativity, from its unforgettable practical effects to the way Mars is brought to life on screen. It even received a remake, yet the consensus is that the original remains the superior version. Full of chase sequences, violence, huge scale, and even a surprising amount of humor, Total Recall is a perfect example of how the genre could be ambitious, curious, original, and endlessly entertaining all at once — something that’s rare today.

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