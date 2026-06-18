5 Action Movie Masterpieces You Probably Haven’t Seen (& Where To Watch Them)

The action genre has delivered many iconic movies, though not all of its great releases get the attention they deserve. Many of the best action movies earn massive popularity, often defying critical opinion to cement themselves as the most successful titles in the genre. Few movie genres lend themselves as well to large-scale blockbusters as action, as the high-octane thrills offered by violence, destruction, and high-speed chases often draw a considerable crowd. For all of the action genre’s consistent success and the emergence of many subgenres, not every action-heavy release makes as much of a splash as it perhaps deserves.

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When even great action movies can flop at the box office, there are undoubtedly titles that slip past the notice of even the most dedicated fans of the genre. While the following movies are all incredible action spectacles, they don’t boast the broad following and continued attention they generally warrant, with many having not actually seen them at all. Luckily, they’re still every bit as great, and can be streamed in various places for your viewing pleasure.

5) The Raid: Redemption (2011)

The boom of martial arts movies in the 1970s might have died down considerably, but that doesn’t mean that the action subgenre isn’t still producing masterpieces. The Raid: Redemption is an Indonesian action thriller that follows a squad of tactical police deployed to raid an apartment block controlled by the army of a ruthless drug lord. Starring Iko Uwais as Rama, an action movie character who’s effectively a superhero, it’s an action-packed martial arts thrill-ride that deserves far more love. Currently, The Raid: Redemption can be streamed on Hulu and Disney+ in the US.

4) Dredd (2012)

As well as being an exceptional R-rated superhero movie, 2012’s Dredd earned cult classic status shortly after its release. Based on the 2000 AD comic book character Judge Dredd, the 2012 movie featured Karl Urban in the title role, largely hidden behind Dredd’s iconic helmet. Another action movie that sees an officer of the law face down an entire tower of criminals, Dredd serves as a perfect adaptation of the source material and a gritty sci-fi action spectacle. While it never achieved the widespread success it thoroughly warrants, Dredd can currently be streamed on Vix.

3) Hanna (2011)

There are a number of great action movies from the 2010s that don’t get mentioned enough, but 2011’s Hanna has been all but forgotten. It stars Saoirse Ronan as the eponymous girl, who has been raised in a remote area in Finland by her father, an ex-CIA operative played by Eric Bana. The movie sees Hanna and her father hunted by the CIA, with Ronan at the center of its pulse-pounding action. Hanna isn’t available to stream for free anywhere at present, but can be rented on Prime Video or Apple TV.

2) Sisu (2023)

Unfairly dismissed by some as a movie that tried to copy John Wick, 2023’s Sisu is one of the most underrated action movies of the 21st century so far. It follows a retired Finnish Army commando who is forced to protect himself from a corrupt Nazi officer, leading to an incredibly bloody and visceral conflict between them. Sisu is by far one of the best action films released in quite some time, but for some reason, many action movie fans still have yet to watch it. It can be streamed on YouTube TV, and is available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV.

1) Hardcore Henry (2015)

Hardcore Henry is a movie that struggled to receive the acclaim it deserved. While it was received positively in Russia, American critics were less convinced, and the movie proved a domestic box office flop. Hardcore Henry has since found greater success on streaming platforms, with its story told entirely from the point of view of its eponymous protagonist. This unique first-person approach to the action genre is, in itself, enough to recommend Hardcore Henry, but the movie’s unparalleled sense of chaos is incredibly thrilling. At present, Hardcore Henry can be streamed on The Roku Channel.

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