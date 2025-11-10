5 Amazing Movie & TV Adaptations of Horror Novels (And Where to Stream Them)

Some of the greatest horror movies and TV shows of all time are adaptations of classic novels. Numerous high-profile titles take inspiration from spooky works of literature and have even surpassed the popularity of their source material. Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein has emerged as the latest film based on Mary Shelley’s book of the same name. Before that, Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu (2024) adapted Bram Stoker’s Dracula on the big screen. In the realm of TV, shows such as Hannibal and Interview with the Vampire derive their stories from novels. Horror fans have so many literature-inspired movies and series to appreciate, and now is the perfect time to recognize the best of these projects.

These five horror movies are based on renowned novels, and they are must-sees for all fans of the genre.

5) The Exorcist

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Arguably the most famous movie about a demonic possession, The Exorcist (1973) has inspired tons of future horror projects. Yet, not everyone knows that it’s based on a book. The film adapts William Peter Blatty’s novel of the same title, which hit shelves just two years before The Exorcist opened in theaters. Watching director William Friedkin’s movie is a frightening experience, as it delivers one nightmare-inducing scene after another. The Exorcist‘s tale of a young girl progressively consumed by an evil entity generates an atmosphere of dread as a pair of priests investigate the situation and find themselves facing a terrifying and powerful demon. Tense, shocking, and remarkably true to its source material, The Exorcist is guaranteed to horrify audiences long after the end credits roll.

The Exorcist is available to rent or purchase on various video-on-demand platforms.

4) Carrie

Image COurtesy of United Artists

Carrie (1976) remains one of the best adaptations of a Stephen King novel. The story centers on Carrie White (Sissy Spacek), a bullied teenager who uses her telekinesis powers to exact revenge on her classmates at their senior prom. Helmed by Brian De Palma, Carrie serves as a faithful and engrossing interpretation of King’s book, producing the same level of horror and gore found on the pages. In addition to its gruesome scenes and surprising plot twists, the movie functions as a fascinating character study. Carrie’s suffering at the hands of her mother fuels her desire for vengeance, making her a uniquely complex and tragic protagonist. A wild and blood-soaked thrill ride, Carrie is an essential horror film that has transcended the legendary status of King’s book.

Carrie is currently streaming on MGM+, Pluto TV, Tubi, and the Roku Channel.

3) The Silence of the Lambs

Image Courtesy of Orion Pictures

Hannibal Lecter is an iconic movie villain, but he got his start in the novels by Thomas Harris. The second of the author’s books featuring the character, The Silence of the Lambs, received a terrific film adaptation. Directed by Jonathan Demme, The Silence of the Lambs (1991) sees Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) imprisoned and tasked with helping FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) catch a dangerous serial killer.

In his on-screen debut, Hopkins’s Lecter is creepy beyond belief, as his unnerving intelligence and eerie mannerisms are hard to forget. The Silence of the Lambs generates a constant sense of mystery as it gradually dials up the intensity. The movie’s eeriness is far from its only success, though. The relationship between Lecter and Starling is interesting to watch develop, and it takes the story in many unexpected directions. With an exhilarating and frightening final act following some extraordinary character-driven buildup, The Silence of the Lambs cements itself as an all-time great horror movie.

The Silence of the Lambs is streaming on AMC+ and MGM+.

2) The Haunting of Hill House

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The Haunting of Hill House (2018) makes a convincing case for the best horror limited series of all time. Crafted for TV by Mike Flanagan and loosely based on Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name, the show revolves around five siblings’ supernatural encounters at their childhood home as a sinister spirit returns to haunt them in the present day. The Haunting of Hill House is gripping from the very start, slowly revealing its secrets and keeping audiences on edge.

Despite its slow-burning narrative, the series includes plenty of jump scares and terrifying visuals. Electing to focus on multiple perspectives proves incredibly effective in The Haunting of Hill House, as the show impressively surpasses its source material by fleshing out all of its characters. The Haunting of Hill House isn’t outstanding merely because it’s creepy. Rather, the show triumphs as a captivating and emotional story about family, trauma, and grief.

The Haunting of Hill House is streaming on Netflix.

1) Psycho

Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Psycho (1960) is a masterful work of horror, and every fan of the genre needs to watch it. An adaptation of Robert Bloch’s novel of the same name, the Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece is a spine-chilling tale of Marion Crane’s (Janet Leigh) brief and grisly stay at the Bates Motel, where the kind yet disquieting proprietor Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) hides something terrifying. The movie prevails as superior to the book thanks to its imposing musical score and top-notch acting performances. Psycho is saturated with mystery and doom as an astonishing series of murders unearths the truth about Bates. Brimming with iconic moments and characters, Psycho has become a movie that’s bigger and better than its source material.

Psycho is available to rent or purchase on video-on-demand platforms.

