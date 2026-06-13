5 Best Sci-Fi Movies To Watch If You Love Jurassic Park

Steven Spielberg’s filmography is so stacked with undeniable classics that singling out a single picture as his absolute best is always controversial. From the blockbuster blueprint of Jaws to the relentless pacing of Raiders of the Lost Ark and the emotional devastation of Schindler’s List, the man has shaped modern cinema in ways few directors ever will. Yet, if forced to choose the best example of everything Spielberg does brilliantly, a genuinely strong argument can be made that Jurassic Park is the film that most perfectly captures his genius for spectacle, heart, and white-knuckle suspense in a crowd-pleasing package.

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When Jurassic Park roared into theaters in the summer of 1993, it changed what audiences believed was possible on screen. Grounded by Michael Crichton’s cautionary tale about genetic power run amok, Spielberg weaponized revolutionary visual effects to craft creatures that felt tangibly real, making the famous brachiosaur reveal an almost religious moment of awe before the film slowly tightened its grip into a relentless survival horror. In fact, that delicate balance between childlike amazement and primal fear is what made Jurassic Park an enduring sci-fi masterpiece. Fortunately, other great sci-fi movies echo some of Jurassic Park‘s themes.

5) Westworld

Image courtesy of MGM

Long before Michael Crichton wrote about a dinosaur theme park spiraling into catastrophe, he wrote and directed a film about a cowboy theme park doing the same thing. Westworld, released in 1973, imagines a high-end adult resort populated by highly advanced androids where wealthy guests can live out violent Wild West fantasies without consequence. That is, until a systemic glitch causes the machines to start killing the visitors for real. The structural DNA connecting Westworld to Jurassic Park is almost too obvious, as a meticulously controlled amusement park collapses because its creators placed too much faith in complex systems they didn’t fully understand. From that perspective, Yul Brynner’s relentless gunslinger is the spiritual predecessor to the Velociraptors, an unstoppable force that destroys smug human confidence and turns the park’s guests into targets.

4) Godzilla Minus One

Image courtesy of Toho

Just like in Jurassic Park, in Godzilla Minus One, the awe is inseparable from the terror, and the titular creature is a living consequence of human folly. Takashi Yamazaki’s stunning 2023 film returns Godzilla to his roots as a walking nuclear nightmare, a force of nature irradiated and enraged by mankind’s arrogance, tearing through a postwar Japan already reduced to rubble. The movie also shares with Jurassic Park an unshakable commitment to making the monster feel real, using impeccable visual effects and perfect sound design to sell the sheer scale of the destruction. More importantly, Godzilla Minus One grounds the chaos in deeply human stakes, forcing its characters to reckon with the idea that survival requires not just running, but confronting the disaster their own species helped create.

3) Ex Machina

Image courtesy of A24

One of the most chilling themes in Jurassic Park is the soft-spoken way scientific ambition justifies its worst excesses, and Ex Machina weaponizes that exact flavor of clinical arrogance. Alex Garland’s sci-fi thriller traps a young programmer (Domhnall Gleeson) in a remote compound where a billionaire tech genius has built a startlingly humanoid AI named Ava (Alicia Vikander). Just as John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) cloaks his monumental irresponsibility in the language of wonder and progress, Oscar Isaac’s Nathan presents the creation of conscious life as a noble intellectual exercise, completely ignoring the terrifying ethical abyss beneath it. The film trades rampaging dinosaurs for a slow-burn psychological thriller that explores what happens when the creatures inevitably outthink their creator, leaning more into the grim consequences of playing god than the potential beauty of birthing new life.

2) Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Jurassic Park taught audiences that a well-meaning scientific breakthrough, combined with corporate greed, will lead to catastrophic results. Rise of the Planet of the Apes follows that same devastating trajectory. Rupert Wyatt’s 2011 reboot grounds its eventual interspecies war in the deeply intimate story of a chimpanzee named Caesar (Andy Serkis), an orphaned ape raised by a scientist (James Franco) whose experimental Alzheimer’s cure accidentally grants the animal hyper-intelligence. That miracle quickly curdles into an apocalyptic threat once pharmaceutical money and the military get involved, mirroring InGen’s deadly corner-cutting at every turn. In addition to the thematic parallel, Rise of the Planet of the Apes earned its place as one of the most critically acclaimed franchise revivals ever thanks to Serkis delivering a landmark motion-capture performance that fundamentally changed the way Hollywood approached digital characters.

1) Splice

Image courtesy of Gaumont

Vincenzo Natali’s coldly brilliant sci-fi horror Splice follows two ambitious geneticists (Adrien Brody and Sarah Polley) who secretly push their research past every legal and ethical boundary, splicing together human and animal DNA to create a startling new life form they name Dren. What begins as an almost childlike creature rapidly evolves into something unpredictable and deeply dangerous. The film doubles as a queasy meditation on professional vanity and parental failure, watching two people convince themselves that their creation is a scientific triumph rather than an existential threat until the moment that illusion shatters. The film is a cold, methodical indictment of treating creation as a career move, and just like Jurassic Park, it shows how science without moral safeguards can lead to disastrous consequences. Splice also keeps the horror intimate and grounded, never losing sight of the human flaws that turn a laboratory breakthrough into a waking nightmare.

Which sci-fi movie do you think best captures the spirit of Jurassic Park? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!