5 Comedy Movies From 1993 All ’80s Kids Remember Cry-Laughing at

Everybody knows the ’90s were an incredible decade for movies, but when it came to comedy, they were pretty much the genre’s peak. All you had to do was pop in a VHS or stumble across a film on TV, and you’d spend the next hour and a half laughing at jokes that felt absolutely hilarious at the time. And 1993, in particular, gave us some of the very best examples. If you were born in the ’80s, chances are you grew up watching at least one of them over and over again, and the best part is that many of them still hold up today (even if that’s not true for everyone, to be fair).

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Each of these productions had its own style of comedy, and it doesn’t matter if parts of them feel dated by today’s standards, because if they were part of your childhood and teenage years, they’ll never stop being fantastic. So here are 5 great comedies from 1993 that defined part of the Millennial generation.

5) So I Married an Axe Murderer

image courtesy of tristar pictures

Before Mike Myers became a pop culture powerhouse with films like Shrek and Austin Powers, he was already showing off his talent for absurd comedy in So I Married an Axe Murderer. The story follows Charlie (Myers), a commitment-phobic poet who finally thinks he’s found the perfect woman, only to start suspecting that she might be a serial killer who murders all of her husbands. It’s the kind of premise that doesn’t really have a middle ground — it could have been a horror movie, but it leans into comedy, and a wonderfully ridiculous one at that.

This is a film that totally embraces the absurd, giving Myers plenty of room to play different characters, accents, and wildly over-the-top reactions (some fans would even argue this is him at his comedic best). It may not be one of the most famous comedies of the ’90s, but many people who grew up during that era watched it dozens of times and still laugh at the same scenes today, because the cast never seems interested in making anything feel realistic. So I Married an Axe Murderer has become a comfort movie for many Millennials.

4) Wayne’s World 2

image courtesy of paramount pictures

Still sticking with Myers, here’s a film that understands exactly what it means to be a sequel. It’s common to hear that Wayne’s World 2 doesn’t quite live up to the original, but that has never stopped it from being one of the funniest comedies of its decade. This time around, Wayne (Myers) receives a vision telling him he has to organize a rock festival, but that simple premise is really just an excuse to pack the movie with pop culture references, celebrity cameos, and jokes that come flying almost every minute. The goal was never to craft some elaborate story, because the truth is that audiences were there to watch Wayne and Garth (Dana Carvey).

Comedy is a genre that can be enjoyed in all kinds of ways, and it doesn’t always need a complex plot to work. If all you want is to laugh for a while and forget about everything else, Wayne’s World 2 absolutely delivers, thanks to its goofy commentary, constant fourth-wall breaks, and two leads who make fun of just about everything in sight. That kind of humor defined the ’90s, and it’s a huge part of why the movie remains so nostalgic today. It may not be as strong as its predecessor overall, but when it comes to making people laugh, it more than holds its own.

3) Robin Hood: Men in Tights

image courtesy of 20th century studios

Robin Hood has been adapted several times over the years, but one of the very best versions is actually a parody. And if there’s one filmmaker who always knew how to turn a classic story into an endless stream of jokes, it’s Mel Brooks. Robin Hood: Men in Tights takes the familiar tale of the legendary outlaw (Cary Elwes) taking on Prince John (Richard Lewis) to restore the rightful king to the throne and turns it into a comedy with absolutely no limits. The movie pokes fun at Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, plenty of other Hollywood features, and even itself, barely giving you a chance to catch your breath before the next joke lands.

Of course, being a product of the ’90s, not every joke has aged perfectly, but the sheer number of really funny moments is still impressive. Robin Hood: Men in Tights never tries to be smarter than it needs to be, and it commits to absurdity, wordplay, visual gags, and wildly exaggerated characters. That’s why so many people grew up watching it over and over again, always finding a joke they somehow missed the last time. If you’re a fan of parody movies, this one is essential.

2) The Sandlot

image courtesy of 20th century studios

While The Sandlot is usually remembered as a classic coming-of-age story about friendship and childhood, it also deserves a spot in the conversation about the funniest movies Millennials grew up with. The story follows a group of kids during summer vacation, when a simple baseball game turns into a desperate mission to retrieve a signed ball that lands in the backyard of a house guarded by a dog they imagine is an absolute monster. It’s a pretty straightforward plot, right? So what makes it so funny?

The answer is that The Sandlot never forces its comedy. Unlike the other, more outright comedies on this list, the laughs come naturally from the chemistry between the kids, the completely ridiculous ideas they come up with, and the way they see the world around them. Anyone who grew up spending their summers outside with friends will probably recognize a little bit of themselves in this group, which is why the humor still lands so well. It’s a film built on childhood memories, because the best ones usually involve your friends doing something incredibly dumb together. And, of course, the quotes are iconic.

1) Groundhog Day

Image Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Groundhog Day deserves its place among the greatest classics of the ’90s without question, because it’s not only hilarious — it’s incredibly clever in the way it builds its story. It’s also a rare case where a brilliant concept finds the perfect actor to bring it to life. Here, Phil Connors (Bill Murray) is an arrogant TV weatherman who gets stuck reliving the same day over and over while covering Groundhog Day, and the movie squeezes every possible idea out of that setup. It also happens to be one of the most rewarding movies to watch if you’re a fan of sci-fi and time-travel stories.

Within minutes, you’re already having fun watching Phil push the limits of the time loop, repeating conversations, manipulating situations, and making increasingly ridiculous choices just because he knows everything will reset the next morning. What’s even more impressive is that the joke never stops being funny, because Murray is a comedy genius. But Groundhog Day does more than make you laugh from beginning to end, since it also has a meaningful message, which is what makes the movie timeless. A lot of kids from the ’80s were touched by it as well. It’s the perfect balance of entertainment.

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