5 Great Fantasy Movies Nobody Talks About

The fantasy genre is packed with movies everyone knows, like The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, or The Chronicles of Narnia, for example. But what about the films that almost nobody remembers? The ones with adventure, magic, dragons, monsters, and heroes, but that got overshadowed and barely get talked about today? They exist, and you’d probably be surprised by how good some of them are. These are movies that took risks, mixed up their story or visuals, and added cool, unique elements that really make them stand out. We’re talking about productions that influenced the genre in subtle ways and deserve a second chance, especially if you’re craving stories that break away from the usual Hollywood hits.

On this list, you’ll find 5 fantasy movies that, for one reason or another, have sadly slipped into obscurity and nobody talks about. But one thing’s for sure: they all manage to grab your attention and deliver real, pure adventure.

5) Labyrinth

Labyrinth isn’t exactly an underrated movie (after all, it’s a classic), but it’s definitely a forgotten one — even for people who grew up in the ’80s. To put it in perspective, it’s unlikely that younger generations have even heard of it. And that’s a mistake, because it’s still one of the most original fantasy films ever made. The story? Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) has to rescue her brother, who’s been kidnapped by the Goblin King Jareth (David Bowie), and ventures through a maze filled with bizarre creatures and surreal puzzles. The film creates a world that feels completely otherworldly using puppets, practical sets, and, of course, an absolutely iconic Bowie as the villain.

And it’s not just nostalgia talking: Labyrinth has humor, tension, and a genuine sense of adventure, even if audiences at the time didn’t fully get it. The production never underestimates the viewer, making sure you’re fully immersed in Sarah’s journey and willing to get lost in this strange world alongside her. It’s pretty rare to see this movie talked about in general, and nowadays it’s basically a niche production. It’s a cult classic as well, but it was probably forgotten because it’s a bit different and ahead of its time.

4) Sleepy Hollow

Of all Tim Burton’s films, Sleepy Hollow is one of the most overlooked, basically because it’s bold, and Burton’s style doesn’t always appeal to mainstream audiences. The plot follows Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp), a somewhat clumsy investigator tasked with figuring out who (or what) is behind the murders committed by the Headless Horseman. What happens here is a classic story transformed into a visually striking and slightly weird film. The issue? Its darker, gothic tone has left it in the shadows when people talk about the genre.

Sleepy Hollow is a dark fantasy with real violence, which diminishes some of its mainstream appeal. But honestly, it’s one of the most stylish films you’ll see from the ’90s. Every frame, shadow, and set detail is designed to create tension and atmosphere without going overboard. Overall, it’s a mix of mystery and adventure, with monsters and suspense, that works better than a lot of modern fantasies trying too hard to be epic. At the end of the day, it’s the kind of movie you forget exists until you actually watch it, and then wonder why nobody ever talks about such a great film.

3) Stardust

The 2000s had plenty of fantasy movies, but one that people seem to completely forget is Stardust. And if you haven’t seen it yet, you’re missing out on one of the most fun fantasies of the decade. The story follows Tristan (Charlie Cox), who crosses a magical barrier to capture a falling star to impress his girlfriend, only to discover that the star is actually a woman with a mind of her own, and multiple forces are after her. The plot doesn’t try to be epic or heavy, and that’s exactly what makes it work so well. It’s a mix of adventure, romance, and humor that keeps the pace consistently engaging.

Beyond the star, the world of Stardust is packed with pirates, deadly witches, and all sorts of fantastical elements that make it genuinely entertaining. It’s likely been overlooked for so long due to poor marketing at the time and being released alongside bigger franchises. Even so, it’s a film that deserves a lot more attention, because while it’s light and fun, it’s also smart about the story it’s telling, delivering a fantasy that’s both charming and well-constructed.

2) Excalibur

Ever heard of Excalibur? You’ve probably heard the name of the sword, but maybe not the film. And there’s a reason for that: this is a movie that divides opinions. You either love its aesthetic and almost ritualistic pacing, or you find it too confusing. But when you put it into perspective, it’s one of the boldest fantasy takes on the Arthurian legend ever made. The story follows Arthur (Nigel Terry), Merlin (Nicol Williamson), Morgana (Helen Mirren), and all the intrigue surrounding the legendary sword. It’s intense and never boring. The film doesn’t bother simplifying the plot — it deliberately creates a dense, stylized universe full of magic, betrayal, and big battles.

If you enjoy fantasy films that actually challenge the viewer, this one’s a treat. Sure, ambitious productions today have an easier time winning audiences, but back then, it was a tougher sell. Excalibur never reached mainstream popularity because it truly understands what fantasy means — and that’s not always immediately accessible to the general moviegoing audience. It’s a film that demands attention, but rewards anyone willing to fully immerse themselves in its world.

1) Dragonslayer

When it comes to classic fantasy, Dragonslayer has all the elements that define the genre: adventure, magic, a reluctant hero, and a massive creature that genuinely impresses for its time. The story follows Galen (Peter MacNicol), a young sorcerer-in-training, who must face Vermithrax, the dragon terrorizing a kingdom. It’s simple, straightforward, and packed with real stakes. The problem? Almost nobody remembers it because it was overshadowed by other fantasy releases in the early ’80s, coupled with poor box office performance and low-quality home video releases, which limited its presence in the pop culture conversation.

However, one of the coolest things about Dragonslayer is that it used groundbreaking effects for its time. In the end, it’s a true hidden gem. The film deserves a second look from fantasy fans because it doesn’t try to be something it’s not: it’s dark, dangerous, and completely honest about what it promises. Unlike many fantasies that lean too heavily on dialogue or romance, this one keeps the focus on real stakes. Most importantly, it still delivers an epic sense of adventure that many modern fantasy films fail to replicate. Everything is functional, well-constructed, and fully respects the logic of its own universe.

