5 Incredibly Powerful Spells Not In The Harry Potter Movies

The Harry Potter film series is a masterful adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s sprawling magical world, successfully translating hundreds of characters, locations, and plot points to the big screen. For millions, the movies are the definitive version of the story, the primary lens through which they experienced the Boy Who Lived’s journey from a cupboard under the stairs to the final vanquisher of Lord Voldemort. However, the process of adapting seven dense novels into eight blockbuster films necessitated a great deal of trimming and condensing, a process HBO now wants to reverent with a TV show adaptation of the Harry Potter books. In the movies, however, entire subplots, characters, and rich pieces of world-building had to be left on the cutting room floor to maintain a manageable runtime and a focused narrative.

Harry Potter book readers know that a significant number of clever and powerful spells never made their cinematic debut. While the movies showcased a formidable arsenal of charms, jinxes, and curses, from the simple Disarming Charm to the Unforgivable Curses, some of the most creative and impactful pieces of magic were confined to the pages of the original books..

5) Waddiwasi

Among the many spells that Remus Lupin knew, Waddiwasi stands out as one of the most peculiar. This charm is designed to launch small objects through the air with considerable force and accuracy. Its only appearance in the series occurs in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, when Lupin uses it to deal with a classic prank from the poltergeist Peeves. After discovering that Peeves has stuffed a keyhole with chewing gum, Lupin calmly casts the spell, which instantly dislodges the gum and shoots it directly up one of Peeves’ nostrils. While seemingly minor, with Lupin notes that it is a “useful little spell,” Waddiwasi can effectively turn several small objects a wizard finds around them into instant projectiles.

4) The Fernunculus Curse

The Furnunculus Curse causes the victim to break out in hideous boils. Harry first attempts to use this jinx during a duel with Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, but his spell misses and hits Gregory Goyle instead, covering the boy’s nose in large boils. The curse demonstrates its unpredictable nature later on the Hogwarts Express. When Harry casts it at the same time George Weasley uses a Jelly-Legs Jinx on Vincent Crabbe, the combined magical effect results in tentacles sprouting all over Crabbe’s face. This unpleasant curse is a prime example of the kind of combative magic frequently taught and used at Hogwarts that goes beyond simple disarming or stunning. While not as dangerous as Dark Arts curses, its primary function is to cause pain, distraction, and disfigurement, making it a surprisingly aggressive spell for a student to have in their arsenal.

3) Langlock

Invented by a young Severus Snape and recorded in his copy of “Advanced Potion-Making,” Langlock is a particularly effective hex. This spell causes the victim’s tongue to glue itself to the roof of their mouth, rendering them completely unable to speak. Harry learns the incantation from the Half-Blood Prince’s book and uses it to great effect in his sixth year. He first casts it on the poltergeist Peeves, who can only make obscene gestures in silent frustration as he flees. Later, he uses it on the notoriously grumpy caretaker Argus Filch to prevent him from reporting Harry’s presence in the corridors, an act that earns him widespread applause from other students. While not physically harmful, the spell is a powerful tool for silencing opponents, preventing them from casting verbal spells or calling for help.

2) Disillusionment Charm

The Disillusionment Charm is a powerful piece of concealment magic that functions as a step below a true Invisibility Cloak. Instead of making the target completely invisible, it blends them seamlessly into their surroundings, making them function like a human chameleon. When cast, the charm feels like a cold egg has been broken over the target’s head, with their body taking on the color and texture of whatever is behind it. Alastor “Mad-Eye” Moody uses this on Harry in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix to protect him during their flight from Privet Drive. This advanced charm is also used to enchant magical creatures like Hippogriffs to keep them hidden from Muggles and can even be woven into regular cloaks to create lesser Invisibility Cloaks.

1) Deprimo

Deprimo is a violently destructive spell capable of blasting clean holes through solid objects. This powerful blast only appears once in the books. In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, while escaping from Xenophilius Lovegood’s home, Hermione Granger casts the spell on the sitting room floor. The resulting explosion creates a massive hole, allowing her, Harry, and Ron to drop to the level below and escape the Death Eaters who had just arrived. Its power makes it one of the most destructive spells outside of the Unforgivable Curses, capable of turning any structure into a deathtrap or a quick escape route. In the movie, Hermione (Emma Watson) also blows a hole in the wall, but she never utters the same magic words, as the cinematic adaptation tried to simplify the effects of spells.

