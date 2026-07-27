5 Major MCU Heroes Who Marvel Completely Forgot About for Avengers: Doomsday

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is rapidly heading toward its next epic cinematic event in the form of Avengers: Doomsday. The MCU’s Multiverse Saga has seen the franchise’s story branch out among the infinite possibilities of the Multiverse, allowing iterations of characters from previous Marvel movies and franchises to return in the MCU. The often mind-bending nature of Marvel’s Multiverse has so far proven incredibly dangerous, with various threats from other realities established as its story has continued to unfold. The story of Avengers: Doomsday is set to tie many of these narratives together, and will feature many Marvel heroes and villains from throughout the Multiverse.

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Although Avengers: Doomsday has confirmed many characters, its roster of heroes is still missing a few key figures. Several heroes from throughout the MCU have seemingly been overlooked altogether, with no official mention of why they appear to have been excluded from the upcoming movie. The following are all important and powerful characters whose respective roles in Avengers: Doomsday would have made perfect sense, but Marvel seems to have completely forgotten about them ahead of its release.

5) She-Hulk

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While She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is widely considered one of the worst MCU TV shows, its titular hero is still an important figure in the MCU. As both Bruce Banner’s cousin and a key figure in several Avengers stories in the comics, She-Hulk’s versatile power set and Avengers connections make her seem a perfect inclusion for Avengers: Doomsday. As her TV show debut wasn’t particularly well-received, a relatively small role in Doomsday as part of a wider roster of Avengers could have gone a long way to repairing her reputation with MCU fans.

For some reason, Marvel seems to have forgotten all about She-Hulk. Regardless of fans’ reactions to her TV show, the character herself has huge potential, as her stories are fun, accessible, and typically packed with comedic elements. While her suboptimal debut is likely the reason for her being overlooked ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, she’s still a major hero who deserves not to be forgotten.

4) Daredevil

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In many ways, Daredevil has proven one of the most consistently popular and successful heroes since the MCU first began. Charlie Cox’s iteration of the Man Without Fear has so far been utterly exceptional, and has introduced a gritty and grounded element to the franchise that helps his stories stand apart from other MCU releases. Despite his massive popularity, however, Daredevil will seemingly not appear in Avengers: Doomsday alongside some of the franchise’s other powerful heroes.

Considering the many powerful characters confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, perhaps Daredevil’s absence is to allow the story to take on a less grounded approach. However, as one of the MCU’s stand-out fan favorites, Daredevil not even being mentioned in regard to the movie seems pretty odd. While it’s possible that he may appear via Ben Affleck reprising his divisive role from 2003, it’s strange that Daredevil hasn’t been so much as included in the conversation around Doomsday‘s many heroes.

3) America Chavez

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After making her debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, America Chavez swiftly became a Marvel movie character who disappeared with no explanation. The reality-hopping teen has powers that make her a perfect figure for any Multiverse Saga story, and as she proved instrumental in establishing key elements of the Multiverse in the MCU, it would seem that she’s something of an important character in the wider narrative arc. However, America Chavez is, strangely, another character that Marvel seems to have forgotten all about.

This is especially strange when it comes to Avengers: Doomsday, as the beginning of the end of the Multiverse Saga should surely feature the MCU’s most prominent Multiversal hero. If there are any MCU heroes whose inclusion feels entirely natural to the story of Doomsday, it’s America Chavez, but there has been no indication that she will feature in the upcoming movie at all. It’s an odd choice, to be sure, and that’s what makes it seem as though Marvel has simply forgotten about the character’s existence.

2) Nick Fury

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There are many lost MCU characters, but few of them can claim to be major figures in the franchise. Nick Fury is one of the only characters that can boast having once played a central role in the franchise only to swiftly disappear from its movies and TV shows. Fans last saw Fury in the maligned Disney+ series Secret Invasion and the divisive movie The Marvels, both in 2023. Since then, Fury’s MCU future has become increasingly uncertain.

Considering the monumental role he played in assembling and founding the Avengers, it seems odd that Nick Fury has been all but dropped from the MCU. This extends to his apparent absence from Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to feature key heroes from across multiple Marvel timelines. How Fury doesn’t qualify as one of these important figures is truly baffling, making the fact that he’s been left out of Doomsday utterly mystifying considering its handling of other important Marvel movie characters.

1) Hawkeye

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Hawkeye is one of the few remaining original MCU Avengers, although Avengers: Doomsday is set to bring another back by dragging Steve Rogers out of retirement. While other prominent Avengers characters such as Rogers and Thor are set to feature heavily in Doomsday, and Hulk’s absence is explained by his role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Hawkeye not being announced as part of Doomsday‘s cast makes him one of Marvel’s most noteworthy absences for the upcoming movie.

While he may not be the most powerful Avenger in the franchise, Hawkeye has been an incredibly important figure in the MCU since his introduction. With his replacement Kate Bishop now properly introduced, Doomsday could have served as a perfect opportunity to officially bring Clint Barton’s MCU story to a close. Instead, Hawkeye has not just been left out of the movie but he’s hardly been mentioned at all, making his absence seem more of an oversight on Marvel’s part than any sort of conscious decision.

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