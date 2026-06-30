5 Major Moments Missing From the Supergirl Movie That Are Amazing in Woman of Tomorrow

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Supergirl and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Supergirl arrived in theaters as the second film in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe, sending Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) from her brief cameo in Superman into her own galaxy-spanning story under director Craig Gillespie. The film adapts Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the eight-issue miniseries by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, a book that earned an Eisner Award nomination for Best Limited Series and is now widely regarded as the definitive modern take on the character. Screenwriter Ana Nogueira and Gillespie kept the core structure of that series intact, following a grief-numbed Kara as she partners with a vengeful young girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley). That said, translating an eight-issue comic into a film just under two hours requires real triage, and nobody should expect a beat-for-beat transcription.

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Woman of Tomorrow spends entire issues lingering on a single planet or alien culture, building out Ruthye’s ornate narration in a way comics can afford and a blockbuster simply cannot. That tradeoff justifies plenty of what Supergirl trims or restructures, from compressing Kara and Ruthye’s monthslong manhunt into a tighter itinerary to changing the relationship between Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts) and the Brigands. However, some of the worst changes of the movie remove the specific scenes that gave the comic its reputation, the moments where King and Evely’s themes of grief, mercy, and earned trust actually crystallized on the page.

5) Kara’s Fire-Wing Duel With the Karpane Dragon

Image courtesy of DC Comics

The second issue of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow delivers one of the more visually inventive sequences in the entire series, when Kara and Ruthye’s haulferry, the cheapest and slowest form of interstellar transit, comes under attack from a Karpane, a massive blue-scaled space dragon. Kara is still powerless this far from a yellow sun, so when a fellow passenger produces a stash of Red Kryptonite, she swallows a dose on the gamble that whatever effect the drug conjures will help her in battle. The gamble pays off in the form of flaming wings, a direct nod to the winged Earth-Angel Supergirl of the 1990s, and Kara uses them to drive off the dragon in one of artist Bilquis Evely’s most striking single-issue set pieces.

The Supergirl movie keeps the haulferry sequence but swaps the dragon for the Sklarian Raiders, a fairly generic group of space pirates that Kara dispatches quickly. That means the movie has the space and the time for the Karpane Dragon to appear, but the creative team still chose to cut it out for lesser foes.

4) The Hand-Washing Lesson on the Haulferry

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Tucked into that same second issue, after the dragon attack has passed and Kara has drifted back to sleep, Woman of Tomorrow slows down for a much quieter scene that reveals Kara’s interior life. Kara wakes long enough to show Ruthye how to properly wash her hands, walking the girl through the gesture with a patience that contrasts sharply against the drunken Supergirl readers had met only pages earlier. The framing treats the act as something closer to ritual than hygiene, revealing the cracks in Kara’s hardened exterior to show the kindness the foster inside her heart, and her willingness to act as a motherly figure to Ruthye.

The hand-washing scene sets up everything Kara eventually becomes for Ruthye across the rest of the journey, the reluctant guardian underneath the sarcasm. None of that survives the jump to the screen. Supergirl keeps the haulferry sequence for its action and exposition but drops the hand-washing scene entirely, losing one of the clearest signals that this version of Kara, however jaded, still carries an instinct to nurture that defines her bond with Ruthye for the rest of the story.

3) Racing Comet to the End of the Universe

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By the sixth issue of Woman of Tomorrow, Krem has gotten his hands on a second Mordru Globe, a homing piece of alien magic that can teleport its target anywhere in the universe. Rather than try to outrun the globe on foot, Kara mounts Comet, her superpowered horse companion, and the pair race it all the way to the literal edge of the universe and beyond, a feat the comic explicitly compares to one previously achieved only by the Flash. Evely renders the chase as a streak of motion that eventually breaks through some unseen barrier into an ethereal realm beyond known space, and when the globe finally catches up, Kara pops it like a soap bubble.

None of that makes it into the Supergirl movie, which excludes Comet from the story altogether. That omission is understandable, given the horse’s bizarre comic book history. Comet first appeared in 1962 as Biron, a centaur whose magical bid to become fully human went wrong and left him trapped in equine form, capable of periodically transforming into a human named Bronco Bill Starr who was, for decades of Silver Age continuity, Kara’s literal boyfriend. That backstory is far too strange to introduce inside an origin film already juggling Krypto, Lobo, and the Brigands. Still, the sequence remains one of Evely’s best showcases in the entire series, and we can’t help but wonder how it would look on film.

2) The Buried Genocide of Maypole

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Midway through their pursuit of Krem, Kara and Ruthye stop in Maypole, a city on the planet Coronn. The city is run by a blue-skinned species that Woman of Tomorrow calls the Blues, and Kara eventually uncovers that the Blues paid off the Brigands to spare their own population while pointing the pirates toward a neighboring race called the Purples, who were wiped out entirely as a result. The scheme, it turns out, was Krem’s idea, devised while he was a prisoner in Maypole and looking for a way to ingratiate himself with the Brigands, which makes the sequence the actual origin point of his alliance with the pirate crew.

The Supergirl movie cuts Maypole entirely and instead has Krem leading the Brigands from his first appearance. That understandably streamlines the plot but erases the comic’s exploration of systemic violence. The Maypole sequence is also important to show Ruthye the dire consequences of a cycle of revenge, as even civil people begin to rationalize the destruction of others as the only way to survive.

1) Ruthye Defends Kara From the Dinosaurs of Barenton

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In Woman of Tomorrow, Krem uses his first Mordru Globe to fling Kara and Ruthye onto the dinosaur-infested planet Barenton, an artificial planet built around a Kryptonite-tinted sun that Superman himself once nearly died on, a fact King uses to establish exactly how dangerous the location is. Once there, Kara collapses under the green light, completely powerless and slowly weakening. Ruthye is forced to take action, fights off the creatures to keep Kara hidden and alive until the kryptonite sun finally sets over the horizon.

The detour matters because it marks the exact moment Ruthye’s arc pivots from a girl fixated on revenge to someone capable of protecting another person, a transformation the rest of the story depends on completely. The Supergirl movie keeps Barenton’s green-sun mechanic and Kara’s resulting collapse while turning the planet into little more than a hideout where the Brigands happen to be holed up, sending Ruthye off to get captured rather than to fight. That change removes the dinosaurs altogether, along with the one sequence in the comic explicitly built around proving what Ruthye is capable of on her own.

Which Woman of Tomorrow moment do you most wish had made it into the Supergirl movie? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!