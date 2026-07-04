5 Masterpiece American Movies to Stream Free Over July 4th Weekend

The Fourth of July is an opportunity to celebrate what it means to be American, but it’s also as much a celebration of American excellence as it is a statement of nationhood. Independence and freedom are more vague concepts to really explore when you bring the family together, but great American storytelling is far easier to grasp. And in the second half of the nation’s 250 years, Hollywood has been responsible for some genuine masterpieces that really dial in to what it means to be American. So, if you’re looking for the perfect options for a great way to spend a couple of hours with your loved ones this weekend, you could do a lot worse than turning to streaming.

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What qualifies as a great July 4th movie is a subjective thing, but there has to be something of American triumphalism, an element of patriotism – or at least of the movie being completely transformed if it wasn’t set in America – and it should be, of course, rich in American talent. And luckily, with the abundance of movies now available for free – including the 250 American movies added to Pluto TV this month – you don’t even need to spend subscription money to watch some truly great American masterpieces. And these are our recommendations of the best free movies to ring in America’s 250th – and where to watch them.

5) Top Gun – Pluto TV

You could reduce Top Gun to the military propaganda that it actually became in real-life, but it’s a tub-thumping tale of high-energy charm where the advert for the Navy is no more than a secondary consideration. Tom Cruise has gone on to make a lot of movies and has won far more accolades than Top Gun earned him, but his turn as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is undefeated as an advert for his claim to be one of the last great movie stars. He’s rougher-edged than Ethan Hunt, and there’s a defiant spirit in the face of authority that feels particularly American.

Other Great American characters tend to be celebrated either for representing something clever (like Atticus Finch or Jay Gatsby), but, alongside Indiana Jones, Cruise’s Maverick celebrates the bravado of being American; a cock-sure, top dog spirit that is incredibly difficult not to be completely bowled over by. To unashamedly borrow a cliché, Top Gun is as American as apple pie, and the roguish spirit doesn’t undermine the fact that there’s also a great love story here, and some of the best aerial action sequences you’ll see even decades later. And of course, if you feel the need for more speed, or more Maverick, you can catch 2022’s sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, on Paramount+.

4) Forrest Gump – Pluto TV

For a long time, Forrest Gump was treated as a sort of film snob’s whipping boy, because so many people didn’t believe it deserved its Best Film Oscar. But no film wins the highest accolade in filmmaking by accident, and whether you preferred the other frontrunners that year or not, there is no denying that Forrest Gump is a remarkable achievement in filmmaking. Yes, it’s sentimental, but since when should that be counted as a bad thing? Tom Hanks is excellent as Gump, who could have been a hollow vessel to whom lots of extraordinary things happen, but it’s impressive that it tends to be the nuances of his performance that are remembered over what the character achieves.

But it’s the storyline that really makes this a great July 4th movie. Forrest Gump is basically a potted lesson in Modern American History as Gump navigates multiple Presidencies (and assassinations), the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights movement, the AIDs epidemic, and more. It’s all very contrived, but in a way that makes it very hard to feel anything negative about the journey, and Hanks’ performance (along with Gary Sinise’s excellent turn as Lieutenant Dan) is more than charming enough to pull it all together. And damnit, sometimes it’s just good to feel something sweet.

3) Good Will Hunting – Pluto TV

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Good Will Hunting may not be a film about America on the surface, but it is about modern Americana and the real American condition more than most people might give it credit for. It’s also one of the truly great examples of modern American filmmaking, both by director Gus Van Sant and by its screenwriting duo, who were so remarkable that unjust rumors followed them for years that they hadn’t actually written the script. You can trace two of the most impressive American film careers right back to Good Will Hunting – Damon’s as an actor, and Affleck’s as both an actor but more profoundly as a gifted director.

Good Will Hunting is a complex film about ambition and potential – the true heart of the American dream – and Will’s rise out of self-created adversity is a strong parable presented in a brilliantly accessible shell. Damon is excellent, obviously, and Affleck (and his brother Casey) are great in support, but it’s clips of the late, great Robin Williams who tends to be shared around when the question of the film’s greatness is discussed. His brand of bristly, tough love is irresistible, and there’s a homely New England spirit around the whole movie that traces back to his dynamic with Damon.

2) Independence Day – Tubi

Some may argue that Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi disaster movie is somehow less than a 10/10 movie, but as summer season blockbusters go, there are few that have so perfectly nailed the brief. Emmerich is a master of blowing stuff up, but he also knows the importance of balancing the spectacle with relatable human characters, and in his heroic trio of Will Smith, Bill Pullman, and Jeff Goldblum, he struck pure gold. Smith put in an instant-star-making performance as Captain Hiller, whose cocky quotability is infectious; Pullman captures an everyman jingoism with his approachable nice guy President; and Goldblum continues his hot nerd trend with less snark than Ian Malcolm.

Even 30 years on, Independence Day‘s effects remain impressive, thanks to the balance of miniatures, models, and puppetry with early CGI in a way that is way too overlooked these days in favor of soulless Volume-based shoots. I challenge anyone to watch the initial alien attacks and not be filled with awe, or to watch humanity’s fight back and not feel compelled to punch the air. Particularly when Randy Quaid gets his revenge in the most explosive way possible. Decades on, Independence Day is still remarkably rewatchable, and its appeal is way more than just its celebration of the holiday.

1) Saving Private Ryan – Pluto TV

Image Courtesy of DreamWorks

Steven Spielberg’s undisputed war masterpiece may not be the most feel-good movie to watch on a holiday, but it is both a stunning achievement in filmmaking and a celebration of the triumph of human spirit. Yes, there are incredibly devastating moments, but Spielberg’s masterful storytelling packs the World War II story with heart and an infectious human propaganda that is balanced perfectly with its sense of reverence. The cast is exceptional, all the way from Tom Hanks at the top right down to a brand-new Vin Diesel before he became obsessed with the word “family” in only his second feature appearance. And there are some truly remarkable cameos, from the likes of Paul Giamatti, Ted Dansn, Bryan Cranston, and Nathan Fillion.

Hanks is the core of the story: a normal man transformed by the extraordinary experience of war, and through his eyes, we see the distressing reality of war, but also the fortitude of humanity. He gets very strong support from Tom Sizemore, Barry Pepper, Ed Burns, Giovanni Ribisi, Adam Goldberg, and Jeremy Davies, but Hanks is on some of his finest form. And while people may prefer to watch war movies on Veterans Day, Saving Private Ryan is a quietly patriotic movie about the importance of doing the right thing, even when it’s the most difficult.

What are you going to watch this holiday weekend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!