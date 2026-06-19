5 Most Disappointing Movies of 2026 So Far, Ranked

2026 has been a great year for movies so far, but unfortunately, not all of the major releases this year have lived up to the hype. Tons of sequels and highly anticipated releases have already dropped in the first half of the year, but some have let down the hopes of their fanbases. So, here are the five most disappointing releases of 2026 so far. This is not a list of the worst movies of 2026, as many of the year’s most poorly-received films weren’t expected to be very good in the first place. Instead, these are movies that some fans had high hopes for, whether because they’re sequels to beloved films or come from acclaimed filmmakers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fundamentally, these five 2026 movies just didn’t stick the landing as we’d expected them to. They came with lofty expectations, or established brands, or even previously strong performance that brought in an enthusiastic audience, but sadly, not all good things come to pass. And some did a worse job than others. There are other movies that could be mentioned here for becoming disappointments: Masters of the Universe is a great movie, but for whatever reason, it simply didn’t land well in terms of ticket sales, so any chance of a franchise is now less than likely. And 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple‘s performance was similarly disappointing – and just as baffling. That, at least, won’t stop the chances of another one being made.

5) The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a fantastic adaptation of Nintendo’s iconic video game series, so when it was announced that the next film would adapt Super Mario Galaxy, fans were excited. Unfortunately, the movie was a poor adaptation of the Wii game with criticism focusing on the rapid-fire plot progression that prioritized fan-baiting set-pieces over any real substance. For Nintendo fans, it was good to see so much love shown to some of the forgotten parts of Mario lore, but the compromise on story was glaring.

And despite being a big part of the marketing, Rosalina was barely featured, and it felt like more elements of Super Mario Odyssey were featured than Galaxy. In the end, the story was too simplistic, and the movie wasn’t much more than a cameo fest, which, admittedly were also the same problems present in the first film as well. At least Glen Powell’s Fox McCloud was a cool addition – and if a Star Fox movie actually happens, there’s enough to already suggest it would work well.

4) Mortal Kombat II

2021’s Mortal Kombat wasn’t incredible, but it was definitely a step in the right direction compared to the video game franchise’s previous movies. So, early looks at Mortal Kombat II made it seem like the sequel would be even more accurate to the games. The inclusion of more Mortal Kombat characters like Johnny Cage and the lack of Cole Young made it seem like Mortal Kombat II would finally be a proper movie adaptation.

As it turned out, Mortal Kombat II wasn’t as good as it could have been. The movie is an improvement on the original, and it has some pretty fun fight scenes. However, it isn’t much more than a series of gory fights. Maybe that’s all that some people wanted, but for others, Mortal Kombat II wasn’t enough.

3) The Mandalorian and Grogu

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Star Wars has been absent from theaters since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, and while there have been plenty of TV shows, fans have been begging for another movie to get released. Luckily, it was announced that a movie based on the critically-acclaimed Disney+ show The Mandalorian would hit theaters in 2026. The Mandalorian and Grogu would be Star Wars‘ grand return to theaters, with many fans excited to see the two beloved characters make the jump to the big screen.

Unfortunately, The Mandalorian and Grogu wasn’t nearly as good as it could have been. The film feels like several stitched-together episodes of a TV show, which makes sense considering that it was developed in favor of The Mandalorian season 4. Instead of being an interesting new take on Mando, the film felt like a missed opportunity. And the box office performance – though respectable – puts it at the very bottom of the pile for live-action Star Wars movies.

2) The Bride!

Movies about Frankenstein’s monster are always popular, so when a new twist on the classic story directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal was announced, many audience members couldn’t wait to see it. Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut, 2021’s The Lost Daughter, was a massive critical success. Plus, the involvement of talented actors like Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, and Jake Gyllenhaal meant that there was reason to be excited for it.

Unfortunately, The Bride! was a huge letdown. The film is incredibly messy, with its narrative lacking a cohesive theme or compelling narrative. The movie is unfortunately, a prime example of style over substance, which was completely unexpected after The Lost Daughter. A modern movie about the Bride of Frankenstein could have been fantastic, but the poor reception of The Bride! led to it being completely overshadowed by Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

1) Scream 7

Image Courtesy of Paramount

The most disappointing movie of the year by far is also one of the worst movies of the year: Scream 7. The Scream franchise had somewhat of a resurgence in the 2020s, with 2022’s Scream revitalizing the franchise. The story of the Carpenter sisters and their friends was a refreshing new angle for the series, but after two films, behind-the-scenes issues led to a complete change in the plan for Scream 7. The stars and directors of the previous two films left the project, so Paramount pivoted. It was announced that Scream 7 would bring back Neve Campbell after her absence from the sixth film. Plus, it would be directed by Kevin Williamson, writer of Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 4.

Bringing back the star and writer of the original Scream led many fans to hope that Scream 7 would be as good as the original film. Unfortunately, it was far from that. Scream 7 is almost universally pointed to as the worst Scream movie. The film is a major step down from Scream VI, visually and narratively. It has the weakest mystery in the series and is completely unmemorable, making it a massive disappointment.