5 Movies From 1999 That Changed How 2000s Kids Watched Movies Forever

There aren’t that many years across the entire century of cinema that can make a claim to be one of the most influential of all time. That said, 27 years ago, the year 1999 has a strong case to be made for the title, at the very least, Top 5. Not only did this year deliver comedies like Office Space, 10 Things I Hate About You, and Election, but it also featured the reboot of The Mummy. Guy Ritchie cemented his place in history with Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Austin Powers made his mark on comedy and James Bond (who also had a new movie), and even South Park made its theatrical debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of that doesn’t even account for some of the other biggest titles of the year. These movies not only fundamentally altered the landscape of how Hollywood made their movies and what the studios decided was worth pursuing, but they also changed how people watched movies. Now, not all of these were changes for the better, but the shift that they had in viewing habits can still be felt today, and many of them can be traced back to this year and these movies.

5) The Matrix

The Wachowskis’ iconic action movie has not only aged like a fine wine since it premiered, but became a demarcation point for Hollywood in terms of how special effects were utilized in blockbuster movies.

Two things fully influenced how people watched movies in the aftermath of The Matrix. The first is, unfortunately, a total misinterpretation of the thematic elements of the film itself. Audiences have obviously misunderstood movies in the past, but the “Red Pill” terminology that The Matrix popularized has given way to some real galaxy-brained reads on the material. It’s only gotten worse, too.

The second is in identifying the pieces of the sausage. The Wachowskis were not shy about the slew of different movies, shows, comics, and art that were fundamental inspirations for the creation of The Matrix. As a result, audiences have spent the years since picking out the origin thread of every movie they’ve watched since, sometimes in admiration (like anything Quentin Tarantino has made) and others to ridicule (any horror movie made after Get Out).

4) Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

It’s difficult to overstate how real the hype was for the return of Star Wars. As fans who were alive at the time can tell you, even the presence of the teaser trailer was enough to get people to buy a ticket to see it on the big screen, exiting the theater afterward. More than ten years without a Star Wars movie will do that to a fandom, but the final result of what appeared on screen was more disruptive.

The lasting impact that Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace has had on viewing habits, though, is that it marked a real line in the sand for how a fandom can shift and actually turn on the creator of the once beloved thing. Though the other two Star Wars prequels would contribute even more to turning ardent Star Wars fans into being militantly anti-George Lucas, The Phantom Menace was the beginning in more ways than one.

Fans who were young at the time had a marginally different view, though, perhaps still enjoying the movie, but it cannot be disputed that fandom empowerment started here, and we’re still facing its effects today. Ironically, despite years of fans hating Lucas’ work and choices, some now believe he’s the only one who can “save it,” proving that these conversations haven’t died at all.

3) The Blair Witch Project

In the same way that hype for The Phantom Menace was on its own plane, the build-up to the release of The Blair Witch Project was a different flavor as well. Part of the hype for the film was in the lurid idea that the footage was real, that the disappearance of these filmmakers had legitimately been found. It marked a moment that proved audiences could still be hooked by a marketing scheme.

After The Blair Witch Project finally arrived, two things about it caused lasting impressions on some of the audience. The first is that it made it clear who was really paying attention. Many will claim that the ending of The Blair Witch Project just stops, and there is no proper “resolution.” For those who have held onto every word and bought into the idea of the film’s story, the ending has a lot of weight and is, in a word, terrifying. The age of “second screen viewing” has made this worse, but Blair Witch became a film that showed not everyone buys into the movie they’re watching to make sense of the ending on their own.

The second big thing The Blair Witch Project changed for some audience members was, as noted, the belief that it was real. “Based on a true story” has long been a movie marketing hook, but Blair Witch made things different by creating one of the first viral marketing campaigns, promoting the movie by encouraging fan discourse and online activity.

2) The Sixth Sense

Image courtesy of Buena Vista Pictures

This one should perhaps be obvious, because what’s the one thing that you know about The Sixth Sense right now, even if you haven’t seen it? Bruce Willis is dead the whole time, a twist that almost no one sees coming upon first viewing (in fact, it’s not the whole time; he dies in the opening scene).

The big twist ending of The Sixth Sense was, of course, far from the first time that a rug pull had occurred at the conclusion of a film, but it left a major impression on audiences. As a result, some are watching every movie that they see with eyes toward predicting what the twist really is by the end, even if there’s not one.

Even worse, though, is that trying to predict and figure out the twist ahead of time not only defined regular movie watching for some, but it became the benchmark for M. Night Shyamalan’s career afterward. He went from “Director of The Sixth Sense” to “The Twist guy,” something that viewers are still considering when they watch his new movies.

1) Pokémon: The First Movie

I’ve talked a lot about hype with some of the films covered here, but it’s a topic that has to be noted once again with Pokémon: The First Movie. Not only was there a tremendous amount of hype surrounding Pokémon as a video game series at the time of the film’s premiere, but the anime series as well as the trading cards had cemented this franchise’s place as one of the biggest entertainment pieces in human history.

To that end, the fact that fans could buy a ticket to see Pokémon: The First Movie and get one of four promotional Pokémon cards with it suddenly changed something for fans; not only could they see a movie when they bought a ticket, but they could get something else too. This little marketing ploy continued with the addition of Pokémon movies, but you can see it even now.

Though elements like the collectible popcorn bucket are an added expense to a movie ticket, they’re clearly an offshoot of this idea that there’s something else alongside seeing a movie that can entice someone into viewing.