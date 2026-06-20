5 Movies From 2026 (So Far) Already Destined to Be Considered Classics

2026 is only halfway over, but it has already been a fantastic year for movies, with these five films destined to be cult classics. The year has been filled with fantastic original stories and franchise movies, and while there are still a ton of great movies to come over the next six months, some of the best of the year have undoubtedly already been released.

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Movies like Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday will end the year with a bang, but the heavy second half of 2026 means that some of the first half’s movies will probably be forgotten. Luckily, these five movies will most likely have staying power, turning them into classics that are still talked about by the end of this year and beyond.

5) Hoppers

Image via Pixar

When it comes to classics, it is hard to find a studio that produces them more consistently than Pixar. The studio had an unprecedentedly incredible run from its start all the way through the 2000s, putting out classics like Toy Story, Finding Nemo, WALL-E, Ratatouille, and more. While Pixar was a little less consistent throughout the 2010s and early 2020s, it seems that they have found their footing once again with the release of Hoppers.

Hoppers tells the story of a young environmentalist who learns that her childhood glade is going to get destroyed during the development of a massive highway. So, she uses an experimental procedure to place her mind in the body of a robotic beaver, allowing her to communicate with animals in an attempt to save their home. Hoppers is a Pixar film, a cute animal film, and critically acclaimed- three criteria that make it an almost-guaranteed classic that will go down in the Pixar history books.

4) Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary is one of the most successful and beloved movies of 2026, with the sci-fi movie still being talked about months after its release. Based on Andy Weir’s novel of the same name, Project Hail Mary tells the story of a science teacher named Grace who is brought on to assist the government with a top-secret mission. An extraterrestrial life form is traveling through the universe and eating stars, and they have their sights set on Earth’s sun. So, Grace is sent into space in order to solve the problem, where he must collaborate with an alien named Rocky who has been sent on a similar mission.

Project Hail Mary is arguably the most culturally influential film of the year, with it being talked about by hardcore movie fans and general audiences alike. The involvement of high-profile names like Ryan Gosling and directors Lord and Miller means that the film will most likely stick around in the public consciousness as they continue to make new movies. Even years down the road, Project Hail Mary’s gorgeous visuals, humor, and social commentary will be looked back on fondly.

3) The Sheep Detectives

2026’s The Sheep Detectives was a surprise critical darling, with it telling the story of a group of sheep who attempt to solve the mystery of their shepherd’s murder. The film was surprisingly emotional and features some fantastic animal animation, making it possibly the best family movie of the year. Cute animal movies tend to become classics, whether they’re good or not, so an incredible one like The Sheep Detectives is destined to be remembered for years to come.

2) Disclosure Day

Disclosure Day is the latest film from legendary director Steven Spielberg, with it telling the story of a band of disillusioned government agents who attempt to reveal the truth about extraterrestrials to the world. Basically all of Spielberg’s alien movies are classics, such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T., and War of the Worlds, so it is hard to envision a future where Disclosure Day doesn’t join the ranks of Spielberg’s must-see works.

1) Obsession

Courtesy of Focus Features

Horror is maybe the most oversaturated genre, with the ability for studios to produce low-budget horror films meaning that tons are released every year. However, the quality of these horror movies varies wildly, which is why when a movie as good as Obsession comes along, people tend to remember it. Obsession tells the story of a man who makes a wish for a girl to love him more than anyone else in the world, leading to disastrous consequences.

Director Curry Barker’s big break was made for less than $1 million, and with its box office sitting at $294.2 million, it is one of Hollywood’s biggest success stories ever. Obsession is one of the best movies of the year, features incredibly timely social commentary, and is absolutely horrifying. Obsession has burned itself into the minds of many viewers, and as one of the most talked-about movies of the year, this will undoubtedly continue well into the future.