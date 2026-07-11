5 Options for Quentin Tarantino’s Final Movie That We’d Love To See (More than Kill Bill 3)

Quentin Tarantino has one more movie left in him, and here are five options that we want to see more than Kill Bill 3. Time and time again, Tarantino has said that his tenth film will be his last, and seven years after the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, we still don’t know what it will be. While it could be something wholly original, Tarantino has announced and abandoned a lot of projects throughout his career, giving us some ideas as to what his final movie could be.

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One of the most frequently speculated candidates for Tarantino’s final project is another Kill Bill movie. The director has floated the idea himself many times, and the recent theatrical release of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair and the franchise’s Fortnite collaboration have brought the idea back into the spotlight. However, another Kill Bill movie really isn’t needed, especially when Tarantino has had so many other ideas throughout his career.

5) Tarantino’s Medieval Movie

One of Tarantino’s most interesting and mysterious projects came about in 2010 and was wholly different from anything he had done before. While Tarantino is mostly known for crime, Western, and war films, the director apparently had his mind set on a medieval film at some point. According to Digital Spy, Tarantino had offered Helen Mirren the role of a “foul-mouthed monarch,” and that the movie would feature “bloody violence and foul language.” Unforunately, there were never any updates on the film, with Tarantino instead going on to make Django Unchained.

Since Tarantino is one of the most prominent examples of a successful genre filmmaker, it would be incredibly exciting for him to revisit this concept. A medieval movie, whether it’s fantasy or not, would be an incredibly fun project for Tarantino to tackle, and it would feel far different from anything else that he has made. Tarantino is a big enough name that he could definitely throw his weight around and get a weird, big-budget medieval movie made.

4) A Remake Of A Different Director’s Movie

Throughout Tarantino’s life, he has gotten the itch to remake several movies from different directors, ranging from incredibly popular films to much smaller movies that most have forgotten. The earliest of these was Tarantino’s idea to remake the 1977 film The Psychic, an Italian film that tells the story of a woman who gains the ability to see her future death. Later in the 1990s, Tarantino wanted to make a remake of the 1973 crime film The Outfit (via /Film). Shortly after the release of Death Proof, Warner Bros. hired Tarantino to direct a 1973’s Westworld remake starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, something that never materialized. Later, Tarantino was involved with remakes of 1966’s Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! and 1987’s Less than Zero.

The most recent movie that Tarantino expressed interest in remaking is 1982’s First Blood, the first film in the Rambo series. Tarantino discussed his idea for a remake in 2021, but nothing has been heard since. Whether it be First Blood or any other film, it would be interesting to see Tarantino’s distinct take on another director’s work. All of Tarantino’s movies wear their inspirations on their sleeve, and a full-on remake of a movie that inspired him would be the perfect love letter to cap off his career.

3) Snake Belly

In October 2021, Quentin Tarantino finally announced what his final film would be: Snake Blood. The film was to be a Spaghetti Western comedy that followed a group of Western archetypes who each speak a different language (via Collider). The main cast would consist of an American, a German, a Mexican, an Israeli, and an Italian, meaning that the movie would be another Tarantino ensemble film. Unfortunately, the film stopped receiving updates, and Tarantino began to talk about other projects, meaning that Snake Belly was missing in action.

This is a shame, because Tarantino became a king of modern Westerns in his later years. Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight are both fantastic, and a true Spaghetti Western would have been a great way for Tarantino to conclude this trilogy. After all, Sergio Leone was clearly a massive inspiration to Tarantino based on the homages seen throughout his filmography. Snake Belly was never officially cancelled, so it would be exciting if it came back as Tarantino’s final movie.

2) A Star Trek Movie

Throughout Tarantino’s career, he hasn’t dabbled in franchises, with each of his movies telling an original story. However, the big franchise that Tarantino was clearly interested in is Star Trek. In December 2017, Tarantino pitched an idea for a Star Trek movie to Paramount. The film received updates through 2020, when Tarantino announced that he would no longer be directing the movie. However, the project has been rumored at various points throughout the years, with as recently as 2026.

The Star Trek film made it a lot further than many of Tarantino’s other unrealized projects, so it was clearly close to happening. While Tarantino has officially exited the project, it isn’t impossible that he could revisit the idea. Seeing Tarantino’s take on a massive franchise like Star Trek would be an interesting way to end his career, especially since it is science fiction, a genre that he has never explored.

1) The Django/Zorro Crossover

One of the most frequently rumored projects throughout Tarantino’s career is a crossover between Django and Zorro. The idea started as a crossover comic that was released in 2015 by Dynamite Entertainment. Tarantino liked the concept so much that he brought Jerrod Carmichael in to write a feature screenplay that adapted the comic. However, the project never came to fruition. This was the end of the Django/Zorro crossover for years, disappointing fans of both franchises immediately.

However, an update finally came years later. In April 2026, it was announced that a Django/Zorro crossover movie is finally happening at Sony Pictures. Brian Helgeland, the writer of L.A. Confidential and Mystic River, is writing the screenplay, which will be an original story rather than an adaptation of the comic series. Tarantino isn’t expected to direct the project, but with no director announced, it is always possible that he could rejoin the movie and helm the epic sequel to Django Unchained.