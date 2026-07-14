5 Perfect Cult Movies From 2001 That We’re All Still Talking About Today

Not every movie people can’t stop talking about in a given year is still relevant decades later. Many become huge hits for a while, only to fade from people’s memories as time goes on. Others, however, either find their audience little by little or are just so good and memorable that they seem to stick with people forever. Interestingly, 2001 managed to produce both kinds of movies, but the ones that actually stood the test of time and are still talked about and recommended today ended up being the majority. What’s even more impressive is that none of them are still relevant just because of nostalgia; each one has something genuinely unique about it that makes it worth discussing whenever great cinema comes up.

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So, which films are they? We picked the 5 biggest cult productions of 2001, all of which built such an incredible legacy that, more than two decades later, they’re still being discussed by audiences everywhere. It’s surprising just how much of an impact they’ve had on people.

5) Hedwig and the Angry Inch

image courtesy of new line cinema

Hedwig and the Angry Inch was never a box office hit or a mainstream phenomenon, but it found a second life as a cult classic after finding a place within an incredibly passionate fan community. That’s why its reputation kept growing over the years. The story follows the title character, Hedwig (John Cameron Mitchell), a queer rock singer traveling across the United States while looking back on her life, her relationships, and everything that led her to that point. And yes, it can still feel like a niche film, especially considering that it’s a musical.

On the other hand, it’s very different from what most people expect from the genre. Instead of pausing the story for elaborate musical numbers, each song reveals a new layer of Hedwig’s character and works as a direct continuation of the narrative. So Hedwig and the Angry Inch practically has the character’s entire emotional development happening through the music. Add to that a protagonist who’s flawed, funny, bitter, and incredibly human, a visual style inspired by glam rock and punk, and a sense of humor that never lets the drama become overwhelming, and you have a film that stands apart.

4) Donnie Darko

image courtesy of newmarket films

If there’s one movie that practically built its reputation through word of mouth, it’s Donnie Darko. When it was first released, it was nowhere near a success, but over time, it became an obsession among sci-fi movie fans thanks to just how strange and creative it is. The story follows Donnie (Jake Gyllenhaal), a teenager who begins having visions of a man in a rabbit costume as a series of increasingly bizarre events make him question his own reality. And this is the kind of movie that pulls you in with intrigue and leaves you trying to figure out what just happened.

A big part of Donnie Darko‘s appeal comes from the fact that it never hands you all the answers. It’s confusing, it asks you to read between the lines, and it might even require a rewatch to catch things you missed the first time around. On top of that, everyone seems to walk away with a different interpretation, which has fueled discussions, fan theories, and debates for years (even after the Director’s Cut was released). Today, people still recommend the movie because it truly feels like the work of a genius.

3) Amélie

image courtesy of ugc fox distribution

Ever heard of visual identity? Amélie is probably one of the few films that managed to create one so distinctive that several people instantly recognize it — and that’s one of its biggest strengths. The story follows Amélie Poulain (Audrey Tautou), a young woman who quietly sets out to improve the lives of those around her while trying to overcome her own fears and find happiness herself. More than anything, it’s a masterclass in seeing the beauty in everyday life, and the reason it became a cult favorite comes down to the way its story is told: the cinematography, production design, narration, and even its sense of humor are all essential to making the movie work as well as it does.

Throughout the 2000s, Amélie was constantly talked about because its style ended up influencing many productions that followed. And even people who have never seen the movie have probably watched something that tried to capture that same aesthetic, whether it’s Little Miss Sunshine, The Grand Budapest Hotel, or Stranger Than Fiction. So now it’s still remembered and keeps popping up in conversations, even if people don’t always realize it. It’s the definition of a classic that has aged really well and is worth recommending to new generations.

2) Mulholland Drive

image courtesy of universal pictures

Going in the same direction as Donnie Darko, everyone seems to know at least one person who’s tried to explain Mulholland Drive as if they’d finally solved the movie’s puzzle — and that’s probably the biggest reason it has remained so relevant. Directed by the unmistakably eccentric David Lynch, the story begins by following Betty (Naomi Watts), an aspiring actress who meets Rita (Laura Harring), a woman suffering from amnesia after a car accident. So far, so normal, right? But before long, the film abandons any conventional structure and dives into a world filled with symbolism, dreams, and endless interpretations.

This is one of those undeniable classics that everyone praises, and with every rewatch, another layer reveals itself, completely changing the way you see the story (if anything, it actually gets better after you’ve seen it more than once). Plus, it was never meant to have one definitive explanation, because every viewer brings something different to it, and that’s exactly where its artistry lies. Mulholland Drive never loses its impact, no matter how much time passes. It’s ultimately a metaphor for ideas like guilt, desire, identity, failure, and the illusion of Hollywood. And more than anything, it’s a movie that’s meant to be experienced rather than simply watched.

1) Spirited Away

image courtesy of toho

Spirited Away defined an entire generation, telling the story of Chihiro, a young girl who becomes trapped in a world inhabited by spirits and must find a way to save her parents and make it back home. It’s an animated film built around a basic premise that anyone can follow, yet it creates such a rich (and incredibly rich) world that it’s hard not to be amazed by Hayao Miyazaki’s imagination. The movie succeeds at everything it sets out to do, which is why it’s regarded not only as a cult favorite, but also as a true masterpiece. It features outstanding character development and a story that unfolds beautifully from beginning to end.

The film captivates you almost immediately, then gradually pulls you deeper into its world, making you more curious about everything around it. And the best part? For children, it’s an amazing fantasy adventure; for adults, it’s an interesting story about consumerism, greed, identity, work, growing up, and environmental preservation. And nothing in Spirited Away is overexplained because it’s meant to be experienced and reflected on rather than spelled out. Altogether, it’s the combination of so many carefully crafted elements that creates such a memorable experience, which naturally makes people still talk about it today.

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