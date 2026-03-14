5 Questions We Really Need to See Answered in KPop Demon Hunters 2

KPop Demon Hunters has officially announced it’s now working on a new sequel with the original writing and directing team behind the massively popular debut, and there are a few major questions that we need to see answered in the new movie. KPop Demon Hunters was the most successful streaming release in Netflix’s history, and there had been rumors and reports about a planned sequel ever since. But now that one has been fully confirmed to be in the works at Netflix, it’s finally time to look ahead to what’s next. And there’s plenty of ground to cover.

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KPop Demon Hunters not only grabbed fans with its debut thanks to the awesome soundtrack behind it, but the world it had built for its characters as well. It was immediately clear there was much more on the vine in terms of what could be tackled in the future (especially as fans think about the possibilities), and there are a few questions that stand out after that first film that we should really see answered in the next movie.

5). What Is the Origin of The Hunters’ Powers?

Courtesy of Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters opens with a tease of the past as Gwi-Ma, a demonic threat had led to the need for special protectors over the years. These protectors sought to seal the border between worlds, known as the Honmoon, and ended up leading double lives as different versions of idols over the years. But there’s so much about how this actually works that has yet to be explored. Fans love finding out the technicalities behind power systems in anime, and that’s true for anime inspired works like this too.

Not only are there many details about how the Honmoon works yet to be revealed, but there are questions about how these powers came to exist in the first place. Why do the hunters also need to be idols? What is it about singing and harmony that makes it possible to defeat demons in the first place? That’s all on the table with this explored origins.

4). What Happened With the Past Hunters?

Courtesy of Netflix

This is likely a question better suited for potential spinoffs, but KPop Demon Hunters 2 is the perfect time to reveal more of the past Hunters before HUNTR/X took on the reins. Along with needing to explore more of the origins behind the powers themselves, that can also be done with revealing more about those Hunters who came before. Because there are even more questions about how this legacy works too. When does a Hunter pass on the duty to the next generation?

By exploring more of the past Hunters and their fights against Gwi-Ma, it could also paint more of a picture about the current era of the Hunters. With their life now looking much brighter after Gwi-Ma’s defeat, looking into the past could also leave room for new threats for a sequel. There might be a bigger and tougher demon still out there, and maybe these past Hunters dealt with it and have the key to victory.

3). What Is Zoey’s Origin Story?

Courtesy of Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters had a lot to do with its debut film as it not only needed to introduce fans to the larger idea of its world, but also needed to center the story about HUNTR/X’s lead vocal, Rumi. Her story was the core of the conflict for the first film, and that means that Zoey’s own story is largely going on in the background by comparison. All we really learn about her background was that she lived two lives and tried to play both sides while we couldn’t find her own place.

We only get to see a fraction of what growing up in different countries and being isolated meant for Zoey and her journey to HUNTR/X, but she’s one of the characters that deserves a much deeper dive in the sequel. She needs something a bit more to chew on, and revealing more of her past would help to do just that.

2). What Is Mira’s Origin Story?

Courtesy of Netflix

It’s the same for Mira too. While she did get a lote more to chew on in the debut film thanks to her dynamic with Rumi, there’s not much we know about Mira outside of the fact that she is the black sheep of her family. Revealing that family would go a long way towards exploring Rumi’s dynamic with her family members, and what that actually means. Is she such a black sheep that she doesn’t see her family at all these days? That’s still very much on the table.

With Mira also being such a key part of Rumi’s emotional journey in the first film, she also is in a need of more of an emotionally supported journey of her own. After being such an anchor for the group in the first film, diving into her past and maybe exploring some of those anxieties in a much deeper matter could accomplish just that.

1). Is Jinu Really Dead?

Courtesy of Netflix

But even with all of this potentially on the table to explore with a sequel, KPop Demon Hunters has something it needs to immediately address. Jinu and Rumi’s connection was at the core of the first film, and Jinu’s sacrifice at the end is ultimately what helped Rumi and the others defeat Gwi-Ma once and for all. Though now that the universe is going to continue with new stories, is Jinu gone forever? Is there a possibility that he still exists in some form that Rumi can restore him from?

That’s just too intriguing of a question to ignore. Jinu and the Saja Boys were arguably more popular that HUNTR/X with some fans, so keeping Jinu off the table in a potential sequel just doesn’t seem like it would be a smart move. There’s even a bigger question that could pop up with Jinu’s return as well as would also reveal whether or not Gwi-Ma has been completely defeated either.

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